Luxury Cruise Tourism Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Cruise travel is booming with luxury travellers increasingly choosing to spend their holiday on-board ultra-luxury cruise liners. The cruise industry has been growing y-o-y since 2007, and according to Royal Caribbean Cruises CEO Richard Fain, the ultra-luxury and expedition segments are growing at twice the rate of any other segment in the industry. Luxury travel today is defined less by thread count and Michelin stars and more by access to the people, places and experiences that represent all that is authentic about a destination. There?s no denying that comfort factors still apply and high standards of accommodation and dining will always feature on the luxury traveller?s wish list. However, today?s luxury traveller seeks more depth of understanding and immersion into local culture than ever before. People don?t just want to see ? they want to participate. The sales process is also critical and whilst the online proposition can be an asset in terms of booking more simple arrangements, clients looking for luxury experiential travel require a deep level of sophisticated knowledge and confidence during the sales process.

For this report, we undertook primary and secondary research in association with Tourism Economics, Amadeus Travel Intelligence, Connections Events, The Telegraph and various industry experts. Approaches include: analysing tourism Economics estimations of the number of outbound luxury trips from each region between 2012 and the present (using an arrival definition), and projected growth patterns until 2022. To compare the growth in overall travel with the growth in luxury travel, luxury travellers were defined as those with an annual household income of more than $350,000, and bookings arrivals order costs more than $3000 per person made by these traveller were deemed as luxury trips.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Luxury Cruise Tourism in Global, including the following market information:

Global Luxury Cruise Tourism Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Luxury Cruise Tourism market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Expedition cruises Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Luxury Cruise Tourism include MSC Cruises, Celebrity Cruise, Royal Caribbean, The Anschutz Corporation, Cruise Critic, Viking Cruise, Princess Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line and American Cruise Lines, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Luxury Cruise Tourism companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Luxury Cruise Tourism Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Luxury Cruise Tourism Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Expedition cruises

River cruises

Sea cruises

Theme cruises

Mini cruises

World cruises

Transit cruises

Turnaround cruises

Others

Global Luxury Cruise Tourism Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Luxury Cruise Tourism Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Millennial

Generation X

Baby Boomers

Global Luxury Cruise Tourism Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Luxury Cruise Tourism Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Luxury Cruise Tourism revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Luxury Cruise Tourism revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

MSC Cruises

Celebrity Cruise

Royal Caribbean

The Anschutz Corporation

Cruise Critic

Viking Cruise

Princess Cruises

Carnival Cruise Line

American Cruise Lines

Norwegian Cruise Lin

Genting Hong Kong

MS Berlin

AIDA Cruises

Azamara Club Cruises

Costa Cruise Lines

Cunard Line

Disney Cruise Line

Holland America Line

Oceania Cruises

P&O Cruises

Pullmantur Cruises

Regent Seven Seas Cruises

Seabourn

TUI Cruises

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Luxury Cruise Tourism Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Luxury Cruise Tourism Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Luxury Cruise Tourism Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Luxury Cruise Tourism Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Luxury Cruise Tourism Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Luxury Cruise Tourism Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Luxury Cruise Tourism Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Luxury Cruise Tourism Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Luxury Cruise Tourism Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Luxury Cruise Tourism Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Luxury Cruise Tourism Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Luxury Cruise Tourism Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Luxury Cruise Tourism Companies

4 Market Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 by

