Melt Shop Automation and Optimization Services Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Automation and Optimization Services refers to the designing, manufacturing and implementing innovative technology solutions for melt shop to provide process improvements that help run companies more efficiently.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Melt Shop Automation and Optimization Services in Global, including the following market information:
Global Melt Shop Automation and Optimization Services Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Melt Shop Automation and Optimization Services market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Electric & Automation Solution Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Melt Shop Automation and Optimization Services include Primetals Technologies, Ami Automation, Danieli, Badische Stahl-Engineering GmbH, Brock Solutions, SMS group GmbH, INTECO Group, Tenova and Premier, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Melt Shop Automation and Optimization Services companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Melt Shop Automation and Optimization Services Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Melt Shop Automation and Optimization Services Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Electric & Automation Solution
- Erection & Commissioning
- Process Optimization
- Manufacturing Execution Systems
- Others
Global Melt Shop Automation and Optimization Services Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Melt Shop Automation and Optimization Services Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Ferrous Alloys
- Nonferrous Alloys
- Scrap Metal Recycling
- Others
Global Melt Shop Automation and Optimization Services Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Melt Shop Automation and Optimization Services Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Melt Shop Automation and Optimization Services revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Melt Shop Automation and Optimization Services revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Primetals Technologies
- Ami Automation
- Danieli
- Badische Stahl-Engineering GmbH
- Brock Solutions
- SMS group GmbH
- INTECO Group
- Tenova
- Premier
- GHI Group
- Sarralle Group
- Paul Wurth
- PSImetals
- CompAS Controls
- Quad Engineering Inc
- Stelter & Brinck
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Melt Shop Automation and Optimization Services Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Melt Shop Automation and Optimization Services Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Melt Shop Automation and Optimization Services Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Melt Shop Automation and Optimization Services Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Melt Shop Automation and Optimization Services Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Melt Shop Automation and Optimization Services Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Melt Shop Automation and Optimization Services Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Melt Shop Automation and Optimization Services Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Melt Shop Automation and Optimization Services Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Melt Shop Automation and Optimization Services Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Melt Shop
