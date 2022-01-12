Impact Modifier Nylon Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Impact modifier resins increase the durability of molded or extruded plastics, particularly those subject to impact forces or cold weather service.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Impact Modifier Nylon in global, including the following market information:
- Global Impact Modifier Nylon Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Impact Modifier Nylon Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)
- Global top five Impact Modifier Nylon companies in 2021 (%)
The global Impact Modifier Nylon market was valued at 544.3 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 779 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Nylon 6 Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Impact Modifier Nylon include Dow, Ascend, Solvay, UBE, BASF, DSM, Hyosung, Lanxess and EMS, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Impact Modifier Nylon manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Impact Modifier Nylon Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Impact Modifier Nylon Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Nylon 6
- Nylon 66
- Others
Global Impact Modifier Nylon Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Impact Modifier Nylon Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Automobile Industry
- Electronic and Electrical Industry
- Equipment
- Cable Industry
- Consumer Products
- Other
Global Impact Modifier Nylon Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Impact Modifier Nylon Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Impact Modifier Nylon revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Impact Modifier Nylon revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Impact Modifier Nylon sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
- Key companies Impact Modifier Nylon sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Dow
- Ascend
- Solvay
- UBE
- BASF
- DSM
- Hyosung
- Lanxess
- EMS
- Arkema
- Toray
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Impact Modifier Nylon Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Impact Modifier Nylon Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Impact Modifier Nylon Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Impact Modifier Nylon Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Impact Modifier Nylon Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Impact Modifier Nylon Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Impact Modifier Nylon Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Impact Modifier Nylon Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Impact Modifier Nylon Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Impact Modifier Nylon Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Impact Modifier Nylon Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Impact Modifier Nylon Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Impact Modifier Nylon Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Impact Modifier Nylon Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Impact Modifier Nylon Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Impact Modifier Nylon Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
