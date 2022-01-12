Bio Polyamide Resin Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Bio-based nylons are similar in properties to conventional nylon, except they are produced using specialty bio-based monomers, rather than the conventional petroleum-derived monomers. They are gaining interest in the industry because they offer potential cost savings, and production of the monomers allows reduced greenhouse gas emissions. Bio-based nylon resins are expected to be drop-in replacements for conventional nylons used in manufacturing an array of consumer goods, in medical applications, etc. The success of bio-based nylons versus conventionally produced nylons depends on the price competiveness, economics of the raw materials, and production processes.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Bio Polyamide Resin in global, including the following market information:

Global Bio Polyamide Resin Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Bio Polyamide Resin Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (USD/MT)

Global top five Bio Polyamide Resin companies in 2021 (%)

The global Bio Polyamide Resin market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

PA 1010 Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Bio Polyamide Resin include Arkema, Evonik, Wuxi Yinda Nylon, Kingfa, EMS, DuPont, DSM, RadiciGroup and BASF and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Bio Polyamide Resin manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Bio Polyamide Resin Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (USD/MT)

Global Bio Polyamide Resin Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

PA 1010

PA 1012

PA10T

PA11

PA66

Others

Global Bio Polyamide Resin Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (USD/MT)

Global Bio Polyamide Resin Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Automobile Industry

Electronic and Electrical Industry

Cable industry

Others

Global Bio Polyamide Resin Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (USD/MT)

Global Bio Polyamide Resin Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Bio Polyamide Resin revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Bio Polyamide Resin revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Bio Polyamide Resin sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (USD/MT)

Key companies Bio Polyamide Resin sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Arkema

Evonik

Wuxi Yinda Nylon

Kingfa

EMS

DuPont

DSM

RadiciGroup

BASF

Shandong Dongchen

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Bio Polyamide Resin Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Bio Polyamide Resin Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Bio Polyamide Resin Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Bio Polyamide Resin Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Bio Polyamide Resin Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Bio Polyamide Resin Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Bio Polyamide Resin Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Bio Polyamide Resin Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Bio Polyamide Resin Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Bio Polyamide Resin Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Bio Polyamide Resin Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Bio Polyamide Resin Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Bio Polyamide Resin Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Bio Polyamide Resin Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Bio Polyamide Resin Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Bio Polyamide Resin Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

