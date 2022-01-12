SMD(Surface Mount Device) Power Inductors Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of SMD(Surface Mount Device) Power Inductors in global, including the following market information:

Global SMD(Surface Mount Device) Power Inductors Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global SMD(Surface Mount Device) Power Inductors Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five SMD(Surface Mount Device) Power Inductors companies in 2021 (%)

The global SMD(Surface Mount Device) Power Inductors market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Wire-wound Type Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of SMD(Surface Mount Device) Power Inductors include TDK, Murata, Vishay, Taiyo Yuden, Sagami Elec, Sumida, Chilisin, Mitsumi Electric and Shenzhen Microgate Technology, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the SMD(Surface Mount Device) Power Inductors manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global SMD(Surface Mount Device) Power Inductors Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global SMD(Surface Mount Device) Power Inductors Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Wire-wound Type

Multilayer Type

Thin-film Power Supply

Global SMD(Surface Mount Device) Power Inductors Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global SMD(Surface Mount Device) Power Inductors Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Mobile Phone

Consumer Electronics

Computer & Office

Automotive

Telecom/datacomm

Others

Global SMD(Surface Mount Device) Power Inductors Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global SMD(Surface Mount Device) Power Inductors Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies SMD(Surface Mount Device) Power Inductors revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies SMD(Surface Mount Device) Power Inductors revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies SMD(Surface Mount Device) Power Inductors sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies SMD(Surface Mount Device) Power Inductors sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

TDK

Murata

Vishay

Taiyo Yuden

Sagami Elec

Sumida

Chilisin

Mitsumi Electric

Shenzhen Microgate Technology

Delta Electronics

Sunlord Electronics

Panasonic

AVX (Kyocera)

API Delevan

Wurth Elektronik

Pulse Electronics

Coilcraft

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 SMD(Surface Mount Device) Power Inductors Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global SMD(Surface Mount Device) Power Inductors Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global SMD(Surface Mount Device) Power Inductors Overall Market Size

2.1 Global SMD(Surface Mount Device) Power Inductors Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global SMD(Surface Mount Device) Power Inductors Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global SMD(Surface Mount Device) Power Inductors Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top SMD(Surface Mount Device) Power Inductors Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global SMD(Surface Mount Device) Power Inductors Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global SMD(Surface Mount Device) Power Inductors Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global SMD(Surface Mount Device) Power Inductors Sales by Companies

3.5 Global SMD(Surface Mount Device) Power Inductors Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 SMD(Surface Mount Device) Power Inductors Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers SMD(Surface Mount Device) Power Inductors Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2

