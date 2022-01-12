Cannabis Beverages Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Cannabis Beverages are beverages added cannabis in it which can be used for the treatment of neurological disorders, cancer, and pain control.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Cannabis Beverages in global, including the following market information:

Global Cannabis Beverages Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Cannabis Beverages Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five Cannabis Beverages companies in 2021 (%)

The global Cannabis Beverages market was valued at 1475.4 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 3842.2 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 14.7% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Alcoholic Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Cannabis Beverages include New Age Beverages Corporation, The Alkaline Water Company, Phivida Holdings Inc., Koios Beverage Corporation, VCC Brand, Dixie Brands Inc., Keef Brand, Hexo Corp and Aphria and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Cannabis Beverages manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Cannabis Beverages Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Cannabis Beverages Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Alcoholic

Non-Alcoholic

Global Cannabis Beverages Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Cannabis Beverages Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Cannabidiol (CBD)

Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC)

Global Cannabis Beverages Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Cannabis Beverages Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Cannabis Beverages revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Cannabis Beverages revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Cannabis Beverages sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Cannabis Beverages sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

New Age Beverages Corporation

The Alkaline Water Company

Phivida Holdings Inc.

Koios Beverage Corporation

VCC Brand

Dixie Brands Inc.

Keef Brand

Hexo Corp

Aphria

Canopy Growth

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Cannabis Beverages Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Cannabis Beverages Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Cannabis Beverages Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Cannabis Beverages Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Cannabis Beverages Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Cannabis Beverages Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Cannabis Beverages Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Cannabis Beverages Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Cannabis Beverages Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Cannabis Beverages Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Cannabis Beverages Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Cannabis Beverages Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Cannabis Beverages Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Cannabis Beverages Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Cannabis Beverages Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Cannabis Beverages Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Cannabis Beverages Market Siz

