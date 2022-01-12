Calcium D-pantothenate Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

D-calcium pantothenate is a form of pantothenic acid, or vitamin B5. Found in plants and animal tissues as well as cereal grains, eggs legumes, and milk. Most known for protecting cells against peroxidative damage by increasing the level of glutathione–an important compound aiding in the oxidation-reduction of cells.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Calcium D-pantothenate in global, including the following market information:

Global Calcium D-pantothenate Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Calcium D-pantothenate Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Calcium D-pantothenate companies in 2021 (%)

The global Calcium D-pantothenate market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Pharmaceutical Grade Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Calcium D-pantothenate include Yifan Pharmaceutical, Xinfa Pharmaceutical, Huachen Biological, DSM and BASF, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Calcium D-pantothenate manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Calcium D-pantothenate Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Calcium D-pantothenate Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Pharmaceutical Grade

Industrial Grade

Global Calcium D-pantothenate Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Calcium D-pantothenate Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Pharmaceutical Industry

Food and Beverage

Dietary Supplements

Feed Additives

Other

Global Calcium D-pantothenate Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Calcium D-pantothenate Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Calcium D-pantothenate revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Calcium D-pantothenate revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Calcium D-pantothenate sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Calcium D-pantothenate sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Yifan Pharmaceutical

Xinfa Pharmaceutical

Huachen Biological

DSM

BASF

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Calcium D-pantothenate Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Calcium D-pantothenate Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Calcium D-pantothenate Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Calcium D-pantothenate Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Calcium D-pantothenate Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Calcium D-pantothenate Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Calcium D-pantothenate Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Calcium D-pantothenate Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Calcium D-pantothenate Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Calcium D-pantothenate Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Calcium D-pantothenate Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Calcium D-pantothenate Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Calcium D-pantothenate Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Calcium D-pantothenate Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Calcium D-pantothenate Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Calcium D-pantothenate Companies

4 Sights by Product

