Cannabidiol Gummies Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Cannabidiol Gummies are bite-size, fruit-flavored treats infused with hemp-based CBD. CBD, also known as Cannabidiol, is one of the many cannabinoids that cannabis contains. Unlike THC, CBD is non-psychoactive (AKA you won?t get high).
This report contains market size and forecasts of Cannabidiol Gummies in global, including the following market information:
Global Cannabidiol Gummies Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Cannabidiol Gummies Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)
Global top five Cannabidiol Gummies companies in 2021 (%)
The global Cannabidiol Gummies market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
5 mg / Gummy Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Cannabidiol Gummies include CV Sciences, Dixie Brands Inc., Reliva CBD Wellness, Sunday Scaries, Green Roads CBD, Medix CBD, Hemp Bombs, Pure Kana and Diamond CBD, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Cannabidiol Gummies manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Cannabidiol Gummies Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Cannabidiol Gummies Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
5 mg / Gummy
10 mg / Gummy
20 mg / Gummy
25 mg / Gummy
50 mg / Gummy
Others
Global Cannabidiol Gummies Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Cannabidiol Gummies Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Health Management
Recreational Use
Global Cannabidiol Gummies Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Cannabidiol Gummies Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Cannabidiol Gummies revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Cannabidiol Gummies revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Cannabidiol Gummies sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
Key companies Cannabidiol Gummies sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
CV Sciences
Dixie Brands Inc.
Reliva CBD Wellness
Sunday Scaries
Green Roads CBD
Medix CBD
Hemp Bombs
Pure Kana
Diamond CBD
Premium Jane
Veritas Farms
Planet M CBD
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Cannabidiol Gummies Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Cannabidiol Gummies Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Cannabidiol Gummies Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Cannabidiol Gummies Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Cannabidiol Gummies Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Cannabidiol Gummies Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Cannabidiol Gummies Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Cannabidiol Gummies Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Cannabidiol Gummies Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Cannabidiol Gummies Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Cannabidiol Gummies Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Cannabidiol Gummies Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Cannabidiol Gummies Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Cannabidiol Gummies Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Cannabidiol Gummies Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Cannabidiol Gummies Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Cannabidiol G
