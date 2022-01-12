CBD Gummies Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

CBD gummies are bite-size, fruit-flavored treats infused with hemp-based CBD. CBD, also known as Cannabidiol, is one of the many cannabinoids that cannabis contains. Unlike THC, CBD is non-psychoactive (AKA you won?t get high).

This report contains market size and forecasts of CBD Gummies in global, including the following market information:

Global CBD Gummies Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global CBD Gummies Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five CBD Gummies companies in 2021 (%)

The global CBD Gummies market was valued at 2316.2 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 10660 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 24.4% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

5 mg / Gummy Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of CBD Gummies include CV Sciences, Dixie Brands Inc., Reliva CBD Wellness, Sunday Scaries, Green Roads CBD, Medix CBD, Hemp Bombs, Pure Kana and Diamond CBD, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the CBD Gummies manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global CBD Gummies Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global CBD Gummies Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

5 mg / Gummy

10 mg / Gummy

20 mg / Gummy

25 mg / Gummy

50 mg / Gummy

Others

Global CBD Gummies Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global CBD Gummies Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Health Management

Recreational Use

Global CBD Gummies Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global CBD Gummies Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies CBD Gummies revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies CBD Gummies revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies CBD Gummies sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies CBD Gummies sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

CV Sciences

Dixie Brands Inc.

Reliva CBD Wellness

Sunday Scaries

Green Roads CBD

Medix CBD

Hemp Bombs

Pure Kana

Diamond CBD

Premium Jane

Veritas Farms

Planet M CBD

