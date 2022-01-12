Ship Mechanical Couplings Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Ship Mechanical Couplings in global, including the following market information:
Global Ship Mechanical Couplings Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Ship Mechanical Couplings Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Ship Mechanical Couplings companies in 2021 (%)
The global Ship Mechanical Couplings market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Rigid Ship Mechanical Couplings Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Ship Mechanical Couplings include Bruntons Propellers, CJR Propulsion, GKN Driveline Service Scandinavia, IHC Lagersmit, Microtem, Poseidon Propulsion BV, Simplex Americas, Sole Diesel and Sueddeutsche Gelenkscheibenfabrik, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Ship Mechanical Couplings manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Ship Mechanical Couplings Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Ship Mechanical Couplings Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Rigid Ship Mechanical Couplings
Flexible Ship Mechanical Couplings
Global Ship Mechanical Couplings Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Ship Mechanical Couplings Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Cruise Ship
Carrier
Other
Global Ship Mechanical Couplings Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Ship Mechanical Couplings Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Ship Mechanical Couplings revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Ship Mechanical Couplings revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Ship Mechanical Couplings sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Ship Mechanical Couplings sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Bruntons Propellers
CJR Propulsion
GKN Driveline Service Scandinavia
IHC Lagersmit
Microtem
Poseidon Propulsion BV
Simplex Americas
Sole Diesel
Sueddeutsche Gelenkscheibenfabrik
Transfluid
Voith Turbo
VULKAN Kupplungs
Wartsila Corporation
XTronica As
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Ship Mechanical Couplings Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Ship Mechanical Couplings Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Ship Mechanical Couplings Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Ship Mechanical Couplings Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Ship Mechanical Couplings Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Ship Mechanical Couplings Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Ship Mechanical Couplings Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Ship Mechanical Couplings Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Ship Mechanical Couplings Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Ship Mechanical Couplings Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Ship Mechanical Couplings Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Ship Mechanical Couplings Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Ship Mechanical Couplings Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Ship Mechanical Couplings Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Ship Mechanical Couplings Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Ship Mechanical Coupling
