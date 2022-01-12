Organic Bedding Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Organic Bedding are made from eco-friendly and nontoxic materials like organic cotton, bamboo, linen, and Tencel. Organic bedding is a healthier option manufactured without harmful chemicals, and organic cotton specifically is healthier for the planet. It takes less water to produce organic cotton compared to conventional, and organic cotton isn?t treated with the toxic chemical pesticides or harsh chemical cleaners and fabric treatments that conventional bedding can be exposed to.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Organic Bedding in Global, including the following market information:

Global Organic Bedding Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Organic Bedding market was valued at 883.6 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1171.1 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Mattress Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Organic Bedding include Good Night Naturals, Parachute Home, The Natural Sleep Store, COYUCHI, L.L.Bean, Boll and Branch, The Company Store, Magnolia Organics and WJ Southard, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Organic Bedding companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Organic Bedding Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Organic Bedding Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Mattress

Bed Linen

Pillows

Blankets

Others

Global Organic Bedding Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Organic Bedding Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Household Use

Commercial Use

Global Organic Bedding Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Organic Bedding Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Organic Bedding revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Organic Bedding revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Good Night Naturals

Parachute Home

The Natural Sleep Store

COYUCHI

L.L.Bean

Boll and Branch

The Company Store

Magnolia Organics

WJ Southard

The Organic Mattress

SOL Organics

West Elm

Target

Plover Organic

Elkie & Ark

Under the Canopy

Cariloha

Crate & Barrel

Heveya

DeRUCCI

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/download-free-sample/6710826/global-organic-bedding-2022-2028-811

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/global-organic-bedding-2022-2028-811-6710826

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Organic Bedding Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Organic Bedding Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Organic Bedding Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Organic Bedding Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Organic Bedding Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Organic Bedding Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Organic Bedding Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Organic Bedding Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Organic Bedding Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Organic Bedding Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Organic Bedding Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Organic Bedding Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Organic Bedding Companies

4 Market Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 by Type – Global Organic Bedding Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York, NY 10001, United States

International: +1(646)-781-7170 / +91 8087042414

Email: [email protected]