Organic Bedding Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Organic Bedding are made from eco-friendly and nontoxic materials like organic cotton, bamboo, linen, and Tencel. Organic bedding is a healthier option manufactured without harmful chemicals, and organic cotton specifically is healthier for the planet. It takes less water to produce organic cotton compared to conventional, and organic cotton isn?t treated with the toxic chemical pesticides or harsh chemical cleaners and fabric treatments that conventional bedding can be exposed to.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Organic Bedding in Global, including the following market information:
Global Organic Bedding Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Organic Bedding market was valued at 883.6 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1171.1 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Mattress Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Organic Bedding include Good Night Naturals, Parachute Home, The Natural Sleep Store, COYUCHI, L.L.Bean, Boll and Branch, The Company Store, Magnolia Organics and WJ Southard, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Organic Bedding companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Organic Bedding Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Organic Bedding Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Mattress
Bed Linen
Pillows
Blankets
Others
Global Organic Bedding Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Organic Bedding Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Household Use
Commercial Use
Global Organic Bedding Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Organic Bedding Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Organic Bedding revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Organic Bedding revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Good Night Naturals
Parachute Home
The Natural Sleep Store
COYUCHI
L.L.Bean
Boll and Branch
The Company Store
Magnolia Organics
WJ Southard
The Organic Mattress
SOL Organics
West Elm
Target
Plover Organic
Elkie & Ark
Under the Canopy
Cariloha
Crate & Barrel
Heveya
DeRUCCI
