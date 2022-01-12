Biodegradable Films Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Biodegradable films are plastic based films that have additives included in the manufacturing process. These additives, usually enzymes, enable the plastic to break down. When the film breaks down, it simply turns into smaller pieces of plastic. Therefore, biodegradable films aren’t as environmentally friendly as they’re cracked up to be. Biodegradable plastics also require specific conditions to break down, such as sunlight or certain temperatures. This means they can still take years (even decades) to break down and can leave behind micro-fragments of plastic. Plus, they can sometimes emit CO2 when they’re decomposing, which isn’t ideal.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Biodegradable Films in global, including the following market information:

Global Biodegradable Films Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Biodegradable Films Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Biodegradable Films companies in 2021 (%)

The global Biodegradable Films market was valued at 1203.7 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1754.6 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

PLA Films Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Biodegradable Films include Plascon Group, Plastiroll, Futamura, Taghleef Industries, Cortec Packaging, Clondalkin Group, TIPA, Sigmund Lindner GmbH and Layfield, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Biodegradable Films manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Biodegradable Films Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Biodegradable Films Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

PLA Films

Starch-based Films

Other

Global Biodegradable Films Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Biodegradable Films Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Supermarket

Retail Store

Other

Global Biodegradable Films Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Biodegradable Films Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Biodegradable Films revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Biodegradable Films revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Biodegradable Films sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Biodegradable Films sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Plascon Group

Plastiroll

Futamura

Taghleef Industries

Cortec Packaging

Clondalkin Group

TIPA

Sigmund Lindner GmbH

Layfield

BI-AX

Paco Label

Polystar Plastics

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Biodegradable Films Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Biodegradable Films Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Biodegradable Films Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Biodegradable Films Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Biodegradable Films Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Biodegradable Films Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Biodegradable Films Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Biodegradable Films Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Biodegradable Films Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Biodegradable Films Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Biodegradable Films Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Biodegradable Films Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Biodegradable Films Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Biodegradable Films Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Biodegradable Films Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Biodegradable Films Companies

4 Sights by Product

