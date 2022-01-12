IGZO (Indium Gallium Zinc Oxide) Sputtering Targets Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Indium Gallium Zinc Oxide (IGZO) is a semiconducting material, consisting of indium (In), gallium (Ga), zinc (Zn) and oxygen (O). IGZO (Indium Gallium Zinc Oxide) sputtering targets are used for depositing semiconductor films, which enables higher reliability and higher resolution images compared to conventional a-Si panels.

This report contains market size and forecasts of IGZO (Indium Gallium Zinc Oxide) Sputtering Targets in global, including the following market information:

Global IGZO (Indium Gallium Zinc Oxide) Sputtering Targets Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global IGZO (Indium Gallium Zinc Oxide) Sputtering Targets Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five IGZO (Indium Gallium Zinc Oxide) Sputtering Targets companies in 2021 (%)

The global IGZO (Indium Gallium Zinc Oxide) Sputtering Targets market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Planar Target Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of IGZO (Indium Gallium Zinc Oxide) Sputtering Targets include Mitsui Mining & Smelting, Samsung Corning Advanced Glass, Ulvac, Inc., Advanced Nano Products Co., Ltd and American Elements, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the IGZO (Indium Gallium Zinc Oxide) Sputtering Targets manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global IGZO (Indium Gallium Zinc Oxide) Sputtering Targets Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global IGZO (Indium Gallium Zinc Oxide) Sputtering Targets Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Planar Target

Rotary Target

Global IGZO (Indium Gallium Zinc Oxide) Sputtering Targets Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global IGZO (Indium Gallium Zinc Oxide) Sputtering Targets Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Flat Panel Display

Solar Energy

Others

Global IGZO (Indium Gallium Zinc Oxide) Sputtering Targets Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global IGZO (Indium Gallium Zinc Oxide) Sputtering Targets Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies IGZO (Indium Gallium Zinc Oxide) Sputtering Targets revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies IGZO (Indium Gallium Zinc Oxide) Sputtering Targets revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies IGZO (Indium Gallium Zinc Oxide) Sputtering Targets sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies IGZO (Indium Gallium Zinc Oxide) Sputtering Targets sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Mitsui Mining & Smelting

Samsung Corning Advanced Glass

Ulvac, Inc.

Advanced Nano Products Co., Ltd

American Elements

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 IGZO (Indium Gallium Zinc Oxide) Sputtering Targets Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global IGZO (Indium Gallium Zinc Oxide) Sputtering Targets Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global IGZO (Indium Gallium Zinc Oxide) Sputtering Targets Overall Market Size

2.1 Global IGZO (Indium Gallium Zinc Oxide) Sputtering Targets Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global IGZO (Indium Gallium Zinc Oxide) Sputtering Targets Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global IGZO (Indium Gallium Zinc Oxide) Sputtering Targets Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top IGZO (Indium Gallium Zinc Oxide) Sputtering Targets Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global IGZO (Indium Gallium Zinc Oxide) Sputtering Targets Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global IGZO (Indium Gallium Zinc Oxide) Sputtering Targets Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global IGZO (Indium Gallium Zinc Oxide) Sputtering Targets Sales by Companies

3.5 Global IGZO (Indium Gallium Zinc Oxide) Sputtering Targets Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 IGZO (Indium Gallium Zinc Oxide) Sputtering Targets Companies in Global Market, by Reve

