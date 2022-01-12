Aquaculture Buoy Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Aquaculture Buoy in global, including the following market information:
Global Aquaculture Buoy Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Aquaculture Buoy Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Aquaculture Buoy companies in 2021 (%)
The global Aquaculture Buoy market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Polyethylene Material Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Aquaculture Buoy include GESIKAT LTD, Polyform AS, DAN-FENDER, Vonin, JFC Manufacturing, Castro, Sealite, Steinsvik and SYSTEM GROUP MARINE, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Aquaculture Buoy manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Aquaculture Buoy Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Aquaculture Buoy Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Polyethylene Material
Styrene Material
PVC Material
Other
Global Aquaculture Buoy Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Aquaculture Buoy Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Signal
Security Tags
Weather Indicator
Other
Global Aquaculture Buoy Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Aquaculture Buoy Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Aquaculture Buoy revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Aquaculture Buoy revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Aquaculture Buoy sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Aquaculture Buoy sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
GESIKAT LTD
Polyform AS
DAN-FENDER
Vonin
JFC Manufacturing
Castro
Sealite
Steinsvik
SYSTEM GROUP MARINE
Taylor Made Products
Hvalpsund Net
FenderCare
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Aquaculture Buoy Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Aquaculture Buoy Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Aquaculture Buoy Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Aquaculture Buoy Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Aquaculture Buoy Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Aquaculture Buoy Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Aquaculture Buoy Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Aquaculture Buoy Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Aquaculture Buoy Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Aquaculture Buoy Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Aquaculture Buoy Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Aquaculture Buoy Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Aquaculture Buoy Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Aquaculture Buoy Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Aquaculture Buoy Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Aquaculture Buoy Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Aquaculture Buoy Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
