Carbon Fiber Fishing Rods Materials Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

It is generally said that “thin, light and strong” fishing rods are the best. The use that is highly required is “High rigidity and Weight reduction.” That’s because fishing rods must be appropriately sized for ease of holding and light, very rigid, easy to tackle, feel the response from the fish, and take in the fish. In particular, “sweetfish fishing rods” used in Japan from ancient times are long and heavy (bamboo rods each span 6.2 m, weigh 1.5 kg and have an outer diameter of approx. 50 mm), and must be handled with both hands, which is fun but a lot of trouble. With the development of carbon fiber offering high specific modulus of elasticity, however, these fishing rods have become lighter and are now called “carbon rods” and considered premium/sports fishing rods along with “crucian carp rods and mountain stream rods.”

This report contains market size and forecasts of Carbon Fiber Fishing Rods Materials in global, including the following market information:

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/download-sample/117117/global-carbon-fiber-fishing-rods-materials-market-2022-2028-188

Global Carbon Fiber Fishing Rods Materials Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Carbon Fiber Fishing Rods Materials Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Carbon Fiber Fishing Rods Materials companies in 2021 (%)

The global Carbon Fiber Fishing Rods Materials market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Regular-Tow Carbon Fiber Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Carbon Fiber Fishing Rods Materials include Toray, ZOLTEK (Toray), Mitsubishi Rayon, Toho Tenax (Teijin), Hexcel, Formosa Plastics Corp, SGL, Cytec Solvay and Dow Aksa, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Carbon Fiber Fishing Rods Materials manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Carbon Fiber Fishing Rods Materials Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Carbon Fiber Fishing Rods Materials Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Regular-Tow Carbon Fiber

Large-Tow Carbon Fiber

Global Carbon Fiber Fishing Rods Materials Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Carbon Fiber Fishing Rods Materials Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Fly Rods

Casting Rods

Ice Fishing Rod

Spinning Rod

Others

Global Carbon Fiber Fishing Rods Materials Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Carbon Fiber Fishing Rods Materials Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Carbon Fiber Fishing Rods Materials revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Carbon Fiber Fishing Rods Materials revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Carbon Fiber Fishing Rods Materials sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Carbon Fiber Fishing Rods Materials sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Toray

ZOLTEK (Toray)

Mitsubishi Rayon

Toho Tenax (Teijin)

Hexcel

Formosa Plastics Corp

SGL

Cytec Solvay

Dow Aksa

Hyosung

Taekwang Industrial

Zhongfu Shenying

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/117117/global-carbon-fiber-fishing-rods-materials-market-2022-2028-188

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Carbon Fiber Fishing Rods Materials Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Carbon Fiber Fishing Rods Materials Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Carbon Fiber Fishing Rods Materials Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Carbon Fiber Fishing Rods Materials Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Carbon Fiber Fishing Rods Materials Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Carbon Fiber Fishing Rods Materials Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Carbon Fiber Fishing Rods Materials Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Carbon Fiber Fishing Rods Materials Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Carbon Fiber Fishing Rods Materials Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Carbon Fiber Fishing Rods Materials Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Carbon Fiber Fishing Rods Materials Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Carbon Fiber Fishing Rods Materials Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Carbon Fiber Fishing Rods Materials Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Carbon Fiber Fishing Rods Materials Players in Global Market

CONTACT US:

North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.

International: +1(646)-781-7170

Asia: +91 9169162030

Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24chemicalresearch/