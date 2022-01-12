Chassis Systems Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Chassis Systems in Global, including the following market information:
Global Chassis Systems Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Chassis Systems market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Suspension Ball Joints Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Chassis Systems include Continental AG, Robert Bosch GmbH, American Axle & Manufacturing, Magna International, Benteler International, ZF Friedrichafen, Aisin Seiki, Schaeffler and Hyundai Mobis and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Chassis Systems companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Chassis Systems Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Chassis Systems Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Suspension Ball Joints
Cross-axis Joints
Tie-rods
Stabilizer Links
Control Arms
Knuckles and Hubs
Global Chassis Systems Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Chassis Systems Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Passenger Car
Commercial Vehicle
Heavy Duty Vehicle
Global Chassis Systems Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Chassis Systems Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Chassis Systems revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Chassis Systems revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Continental AG
Robert Bosch GmbH
American Axle & Manufacturing
Magna International
Benteler International
ZF Friedrichafen
Aisin Seiki
Schaeffler
Hyundai Mobis
Gestamp Automocion
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Chassis Systems Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Chassis Systems Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Chassis Systems Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Chassis Systems Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Chassis Systems Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Chassis Systems Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Chassis Systems Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Chassis Systems Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Chassis Systems Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Chassis Systems Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Chassis Systems Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Chassis Systems Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Chassis Systems Companies
4 Market Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 by Type – Global Chassis Systems Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York, NY 10001, United States
International: +1(646)-781-7170 / +91 8087042414
Email: [email protected]
Similar Reports:
Chassis and Suspension Testing Systems Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027
Global Chassis and Suspension Testing Systems Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027
Global Automotive Dynamic Chassis Control Systems Market Research Report 2021
Global Chassis and Suspension Testing Systems Market Research Report 2020-2024