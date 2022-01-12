Asia-Pacific Fiber Optic Gyroscope Market Trends 2021 – Industry Growth Forecast 2027

The fiber optic gyroscope market in APAC is expected to grow from US$ 230.67 million in 2019 to US$ 348.42 million by 2027; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2020 to 2027.

Some of the companies competing in the Asia-Pacific Fiber Optic Gyroscope Market are:

Advanced Navigation Cielo inertial Solutions Ltd Emcore Corporation Honeywell International Inc ixblue KVH Industries, Inc. Safran Colibrys SA

The final report will add the analysis of the Impact of Covid-19 in this report Asia-Pacific Fiber Optic Gyroscope Market.

Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the regional Asia-Pacific Fiber Optic Gyroscope Market is included in the present report. The influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the growth of the Asia-Pacific Fiber Optic Gyroscope Market is analyzed and depicted in the report.

Market Introduction:

A fiber optic gyroscope is used in aircrafts, helicopters and remotely operated vehicles for various applications such as sight stabilisation, gun stabilisation, missile stabilisation, antenna stabilisation, and camera stabilisation among many others. In addition to aerospace and defense applications, fiber optic gyroscopes are also being utilized in industrial and robotics applications including optics or RF antenna stabilization, ground vehicles, robots, and training simulator stabilization among other industrial purposes. The APAC will experience a prominent market growth in the coming years due to some emerging economies that have increased its defense budget. China and Japan are two emerging countries with a huge demand for fiber optics gyroscope in the APAC region. Other factors that attribute this growth are a large population base, an increased number of R&D activities, rapid industrialization, and high investment to improve the sensors. Moreover, as Japan is well known as the automobile industry’s manufacturing hub, driverless vehicles’ new development plan gives rise to the adoption of fiber-optic-gyroscopes. Furthermore, the increased enforcement of regulations from countries like China, Japan, and South Korea, has encouraged companies to invest. Thus, end-user companies are willing to invest in measuring orientation in several devices monitoring systems for their safety, encouraging market growth. Also, adoption of fiber optic gyroscope in remotely operated vehicle is the major factor driving the growth of the APAC fiber optic gyroscope market. However, the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak is causing huge disruptions in the growth of various sectors of APAC region. Due to COVID-19 outbreak, the industrial activities and new projects have seen a sharp decline with multiple projects on hold and unavailability of labor due to movement restrictions in various countries. Hence, the ongoing disruptions in supply of raw materials & components and also in demand from China & other Asian countries is expected to impact the growth of APAC fiber optic gyroscope market in coming quarters.

Asia-Pacific Fiber Optic Gyroscope Market – By Sensing Axis

1-Axis 2-Axis 3-Axis

Asia-Pacific Fiber Optic Gyroscope Market – By Application

Remotely Operated Vehicle Guidance Aeronautics and Aviation Robotics Industrial Defense and Homeland Security Tactical Grade Applications

