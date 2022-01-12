Global & US Home Healthcare Market is Anticipated to Record the Rapid Growth and Prominent Players Analysis during Forecast 2021-2028| Business Market Insights

Global & US Home Healthcare market report published by Business Market Insight exemplifies the market growth driving factors such as changing market dynamics, developmental trends, product launches, market sustainable strategies, and latest opportunities. The report also encompasses the market threats and business growth restraints to keep the readers updated on the market growth and status on the global platform. This market study owns the responsibility to offer in-depth business breakdown structure, changing market statistics, and competitive market aspects.

Home healthcare comprises a wide range of healthcare services for illness in homecare settings. The goal of home healthcare is to treat injury and improve health outcomes of a patient. These services are more convenient and less expensive and are efficient treatment for chronic diseases and serious illness, elderly population, and nutrition therapy of a patient.

Top Companies Mentioned in Report-

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

General Electric Company

LINDE

HOFFMANN-LA ROCHE LTD.

A&D Company, Limited

LHC Group, Inc.

BAYADA Home Health Care

Invacare Corporation

Abbott Care

Amedisys

Kindred Healthcare, LLC

The growth of the home healthcare market is attributed to the factors such as increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, rising geriatric population, and growing development in the medical device industry. As per the United Nations (UN) estimation, by 2060, the geriatric population will reach 1.8 billion, which will account for 17.8% of the world’s total population. Chronic diseases, such as cardiovascular disorders, diabetes, autoimmune disorders, and various types of cancer and neurological disorders are leading to death and disability worldwide.

Key Market Segments

In terms of product, the antibodies segment accounted for the largest share of the Global & US Home Healthcare market in 2020. In terms of application, the diagnostics segment held a larger market share of the Global & US Home Healthcare market in 2020. Further, the hospitals and diagnostic laboratories segment held a larger share of the Global & US Home Healthcare market based on end user in 2020.

Home Healthcare – Market Segmentation

By Product Type

Therapeutic

Diagnostic

Mobility assist

By Indication

Cancer

Respiratory Diseases

Cardiovascular Disorders

Mobility Disorders

Wound Care

Diabetes

Pregnancy

Other Indications

By Service

Skilled Nursing

Rehabilitation Therapy

Hospice and Palliative Care

Unskilled Care

Respiratory Therapy

Infusion Therapy

Pregnancy Care

