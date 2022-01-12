Global Commercial Drone Market To Be Driven By Growing Demand For Drones In The Construction Industry In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026
Commercial Drone Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Analysis, Key Players, Outlook, Report, Forecast 2021-2026 | EMR Inc.
The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Commercial Drone Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global commercial drone market, assessing the market based on its segments like product type, applications, end use, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.
Request a free sample copy in PDF or view the report [email protected] https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/commercial-drone-market/requestsample
The key highlights of the report include:
Market Overview (2016-2026)
- Historical Market Size (2020): USD 13.44 Billion
- Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 47%
- Forecast Market Size (2026): USD 135.6 Billion
Drones are in high demand in the real estate and construction industries because of their ability to survey land, provide continuous and precise project notifications, improve safety, and prevent dangerous incidents on construction sites. Over the last few years, there has been a significant increase in the number of business use cases for drones. Manufacturers of drones and software solution providers, for example, are constantly designing, testing, and improving solutions for a variety of markets. Drones are being widely used in the healthcare sector for lab sample pickup and delivery and medical supply transportation, to reduce transportation turnaround time and infection exposure, particularly during the COVID-19 outbreak. In addition, the rising trend of precision agriculture, which utilises various technologies to increase the yield, is propelling market growth. Drones are widely used in agricultural applications such as crop analysis and pesticide spraying, which is boosting industry growth.
Industry Definition and Major Segments
Drones are pilotless platforms that can be remotely controlled by a human operator or navigate autonomously by a computer program onboard. Drones have the potential to transform urban and rural infrastructure while also increasing agricultural productivity in developing countries. Commercial drones primarily aid in monitoring and delivery in various industries, due to which they are increasingly being deployed.
Explore the full report with the table of [email protected] https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/commercial-drone-market
The major product types of commercial drones are:
- Fixed Wing
- Rotary Blade
- Hybrid
The market can be broadly categorised on the basis of its applications segments into:
- Filming and Photography
- Inspection and Maintenance
- Mapping and Surveying
- Precision Agriculture
- Surveillance and Monitoring
- Others
Based on end use, the market is divided into:
- Agriculture
- Delivery and Logistics
- Energy
- Media and Entertainment
- Real Estate and Construction
- Security and Law Enforcement
- Others
On the basis of region, the industry is divided into:
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Middle East and Africa
Latest News on Global Commercial Drone [email protected] https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/pressrelease/global-commercial-drones-market
Market Trends
The development of drones that meet regulatory safety standards to prevent accidents is providing additional impetus to the drone market’s growth. The growing demand for sophisticated and highly reliable designs is also fuelling the growth of commercial drone deployment. Advances in imaging technologies are expected to increase demand for commercial drones in a variety of high-end applications, thus bolstering the industry growth. The incorporation of cutting-edge technologies in drones, such as artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), to automate numerous operations and collect and implement visual data while improving safety and efficiency, is expected to boost industry growth. Moreover, the trend of smart mobility of drones to increase commercial accessibility is expected to boost the commercial drone’s industry’s growth in the coming years.
Key Market Players
The major players in the market are Aeronavics Ltd., AeroVironment, Inc., Autel Robotics, SZ DJI Technology Co., Ltd., and Draganfly Inc., among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.
Read More Reports:
Global Collagen Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/collagen-market
Global Biologics Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/biologics-market
Global Hub Motor Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/hub-motor-market
Global Coated Glass Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/coated-glass-market
Global Medical Foam Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/medical-foam-market
Global Sandwich Panels Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/sandwich-panels-market
Global Newborn Screening Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/newborn-screening-market
Global Sample Preparation Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/sample-preparation-market
Global Blockchain Technology Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/blockchain-technology-market
Global Insect Growth Regulators Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/insect-growth-regulators-market
About Us:
Expert Market Research is a leading business intelligence firm, providing custom and syndicated market reports along with consultancy services for our clients. We serve a wide client base ranging from Fortune 1000 companies to small and medium enterprises. Our reports cover over 100 industries across established and emerging markets researched by our skilled analysts who track the latest economic, demographic, trade and market data globally.
At Expert Market Research, we tailor our approach according to our clients’ needs and preferences, providing them with valuable, actionable and up-to-date insights into the market, thus, helping them realize their optimum growth potential. We offer market intelligence across a range of industry verticals which include Pharmaceuticals, Food and Beverage, Technology, Retail, Chemical and Materials, Energy and Mining, Packaging and Agriculture.
We also provide state-of-the-art procurement intelligence through our platform, https://www.procurementresource.com. Procurement Resource is a leading platform for digital procurement solutions, offering daily price tracking, market intelligence, supply chain intelligence, procurement analytics, and category insights through our thoroughly researched and infallible market reports, production cost reports, price analysis, and benchmarking.
Informes de Expertos (https://www.informesdeexpertos.com), the Spanish variant of Expert Market Research, is a platform that offers market research and consultancy services to a broad clientele base across Spanish speaking countries. With our primary focus on the Latin America and Spain markets, our research experts provide relevant and actionable insights into the markets and track major trends, economic developments, and global trade data.
Determined to bring client satisfaction, we make sure that our tailored approach meets the client’s unique market intelligence requirements. Our syndicated and customized research reports cover a wide spectrum of industries ranging from pharmaceuticals and food and beverage to packaging, logistics, and transportation.
Media Contact
Company Name: EMR Inc.
Contact Person: Steven Luke, Corporate Sales Specialist – U.S.A.
Email: [email protected]
Toll Free Number: +1-415-325-5166 | +44-702-402-5790
Address: 30 North Gould Street, Sheridan, WY 82801, USA
City: Sheridan
State: Wyoming
Country: United States
Website: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com
To get more insights on the topic, click here: https://expertmarketresearch-emr.blogspot.com/
Also, Check Procurement Intelligence which provides you Infallible research solutions.
*We at Expert Market Research always thrive to give you the latest information. The numbers in the article are only indicative and may be different from the actual report.