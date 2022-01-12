Global Chip Mounter Market To Be Driven By The Growing Electronics Industry In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Chip Mounter Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Analysis, Key Players, Outlook, Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global chip mounter market, assessing the market based on its segments like technology, application, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

Historical Market Size (2020): USD 4.3 Billion

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 4.9%

Forecast Market Size (2026): USD 5.7 Billion

Chip mounters are used in the electronics industry to assemble semiconductors. With respect to achieving high density in terms of packing systems, the global chip mounter market has been steadily expanding in recent years. Electronic gadgets are a big application for the industry. With growing customer demand and reliance on technology, there is a continuous shift to smartphones and laptops from desktops, LEDs from LCD television sets, and other household products such as washing machines, coffee machines, and other fully automated items. All these technological advancements and transformations necessitate design, user interface, and power processing improvements are facilitating the market’s development. With technological advancements, the global chip mounter market is expected to expand over the forecast period.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Chip mounters are widely used in the industry of miniature electronic devices, and they help to reduce the size of integrated circuits. Chip mounters have historically advanced from Through Hole Technology (THT) to Surface Mount Technology (SMT) and Fine Pitch Technology (FPT).

Based on technology, the market is divided into:

Hole Technology

Surface Mount Technology

Fine Pitch Technology

The industry can be categorised on the basis application into:

Consumer Electronics

Medical

Automotive

Telecommunication

Others

Regionally, the market is segmented into:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Market Trends

The consumer electronics market has grown rapidly in recent years as a result of factors like rising demand for laptops and smartphones, increased internet penetration, and automation in domestic electronic goods. Because chip mounters are used to put semiconductor components on PCBs in consumer electronics, the rising demand for these devices and appliances is fueling the market expansion. Rapid developments have also aided the market growth. For example, Yamaha Motor announced its plans to release the Z: LEX YSM20R all-around surface mounter in January 2018. It can handle a wide variety of output formats and has a mounting speed of 95,000 CPH. Other vendors on the market are also selling chip mounters that are compliant with advanced technologies such as Internet of Things (IoT). The implementation of such features is assisting vendors in effectively meeting end-user requirements will fuel chip mounter adoption during the forecast period.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Hanwha Group and JUKI Corporation, and Others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

