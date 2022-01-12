North America and LATAM Hummus Market Key Players, Demands, Growth Rate, Sales Volume Research Report 2019-2027 | Bakkavor, Boar’s Head Brand, Cedar’s Mediterranean Foods Inc., Fountain of Health

The hummus market was valued at US$ 973.10 million in 2018 and is projected to reach US$ 2,555.25 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.9% from 2019 to 2027.

The recent report on North America and LATAM Hummus Market Report 2021 by Key Players, Types, Applications, Countries, Market Size, Forecast Period offered by ReportsWeb, comprises of a comprehensive investigation into the geographical landscape, industry size along with the revenue estimation of the business. Additionally, the report also highlights the challenges impeding market growth and expansion strategies employed by leading companies in the “North America and LATAM Hummus Market”.

Hummus is kind of Levantine paste or spread which is being prepared by cooking and mashing chickpeas, beans mixed and sesame seeds with olive oil, lemon juice, tahini, salt, and garlic. Hummus is a composition of natural ingredients and is known for its rich nutritional profile and helps to maintain heart and blood health while managing weight. They are one of the organic and clean label forms of product and are increasingly being preferred by consumers opting minimally processed and organic plant-based food items. Factors such as rise in demand for protein rich foods, rise in number of new product launches and expanding retail space are some of the factors stimulating the growth of hummus market in North and Latin America region..

Major Key Players in the North America and LATAM Hummus Market:

Bakkavor

Boar’s Head Brand

Cedar’s Mediterranean Foods Inc.

Fountain of Health

Hummus Goodness

Hope Foods, LLC

Lantana Foods

Lancaster Colony Corporation

Tribe Hummus

Strauss Group

Segmentation By Product Type:

Original Hummus

Red Pepper Hummus

Black Olive Hummus

White Bean Hummus

Edamame Hummus

Others

Segmentation By Product Applications:

Sauces and Dips

Pastes and Spreads

Others

Some Point from Table of Content:

Market Overview: It includes six chapters, research scope, major manufacturers covered, market segments by type, North America and LATAM Hummus market segments by application, study objectives, and years considered.

Market Landscape: Here, the competition in the North America and LATAM Hummus Market is analyzed, by price, revenue, sales, and market share by company, market rate, competitive situations Landscape, and latest trends, merger, expansion, acquisition, and market shares of top companies.

Profiles of Manufacturers: Here, leading players of the North America and LATAM Hummus market are studied based on sales area, key products, gross margin, revenue, price, and production.

Market Status and Outlook by Region: In this section, the report discusses about gross margin, sales, revenue, production, market share, CAGR, and market size by region. Here, the North America and LATAM Hummus Market is deeply analysed on the basis of regions and countries such as North America, Europe, China, India, Japan, and the MEA.

Application or End User: This section of the research study shows how different end-user/application segments contribute to the North America and LATAM Hummus Market.

Market Forecast: Production Side: In this part of the report, the authors have focused on production and production value forecast, key producers forecast, and production and production value forecast by type.

Research Findings and Conclusion: This is one of the last sections of the report where the findings of the analysts and the conclusion of the research study are provided.

