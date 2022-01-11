Mechanical Ventilation Systems Market Global Industry Size, Trends, Opportunities, Share, Key Players Analysis And Regional Forecast To 2028

The mechanical ventilation systems market is expected to grow from US$ 19,566.67 million in 2021 to US$ 28,022.63 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.27% from 2021 to 2028.

Mechanical ventilation is a system used to remove contaminated indoor air and bring in fresh outdoor air to provide a healthy and safe working environment in residential, commercial, and industrial sectors. A mechanical ventilation system consists of two main components—a fresh air supply system and an exhaust system. The supply system comprises an air inlet, air filtering equipment, and air-conditioning system. Mechanical ventilation systems are designed to bring in outdoor air at a specific speed to match the type of work and the rate of contaminants released in a building or a workplace.

Mechanical Ventilation Systems Market Insights

Surge in Development of Smart Cities across Globe

Growth in smart cities and green building initiatives across the world is driving the mechanical ventilation system market. Stringent government regulations to reduce energy consumption and increased demands for sustainable building options has led to the construction of green buildings. Growing emphasis on indoor environmental quality (IEQ) in green buildings is increasing the installations of mechanical ventilation systems. There is a growing demand for the use of energy recovery ventilation, whole-house fans, and energy-saving exhaust fans among the green building builders to address ventilation, moisture control, and local exhaust, supply air filtration, radon protection, and contaminant control. Countries such as the US, Canada, South Korea, Sweden, Taiwan, Japan, Scotland, and Singapore are actively pursuing a smart city strategy. Ryerson University in Toronto, Canada, is studying the economic impact of mechanical ventilation in buildings, offsetting carbon emissions and making them carbon neutral.

Application-Based Market Insights

By Application, the mechanical ventilation systems market is segmented into industrial, residential, and commercial. The industrial ventilation systems comprise two central components—fresh air supply system and exhaust system. The supply system consists of components such as air inlet, air filtering equipment, duct systems, fans, heating & cooling equipment, and air distribution registers. There are two types of ventilation system used for industrial application that includes dilution ventilation and local exhaust systems. The industrial environment comprises artificial heat and cold environments inside a facility.

