Educational Robot Market Size, Developments Status, Trends, Application, Technology, Growth Opportunities, Technological Advancement and Regional Forecast to 2028

The educational robot market is expected to grow from US$ 919.71 million in 2021 to US$ 3,327.74 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 20.2% from 2021 to 2028.

Increasing focus on enhancing science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) education boosts the demand for educational robots. Various educational institutes are striving to improve the methods of teaching STEM disciplines. Educational robots help educators to improve the STEM teaching methods with the help of high computing power and help to deliver STEM lessons to modern education.

Leading Educational Robot Market Players:

Aisoy Robotics

Hanson Robotics Limited

Modular Robotics

PAL Robotics

Probotics America

Sanbot Innovation Technology., Ltd

Life & Science, Inc.

Robotis Co., Ltd.

SoftBank Robotics Group Corp.

Lego System A/S.

Escalating Demand for Robots for Learning Languages Boosts Educational Robot Market Growth

The humanoid robots have human-like features, and they can interact using social tools and the environment. Human–Robot interaction has gained considerable attention at research centers and educational institutes. In addition to their applications in STEM education, robots are being used for developing communication skills among children in various countries, as they can be integrated with various languages. In 2018, the Ministry of Education in Japan announced the deployment of 500 robots in schools to improve English speaking capabilities of students.

Type-Based Insights

Based on type, the educational robot market is segmented into humanoid and non-humanoid robots. The non-humanoid segment held a larger market share in 2020. Non-humanoid robots are programmed using computers, and they can carry a complex set to actions. Non-humanoid robots allow robot designers and programmers to be more creative with their designs. These robots can be guided or controlled by external devices or embedded devices.

Application-Based Insights

Based on application, the educational robot market is segmented into primary education, secondary education, and higher education, and others. The higher education segment led the market in 2020. Schools, universities, and other institutions in various countries are heavily capitalizing on STEM learning.

The educational robot market has been segmented as follows:

By Type

Humanoid

Non-Humanoid

By Application

Primary Education

Secondary Education

Higher Education

Others

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Educational Robot Market

Education technology industry has been flourishing at an impressive pace across the globe due to high adoption among end-users and growing investments and funding in start-ups. However, with more and more schools and universities continuing to adopt distance learning through virtual classrooms and online exams & assessment tools, in the wake of ongoing pandemic and closure of schools across major economies, the educational robot market is negatively impacted.

