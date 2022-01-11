Smart Factory Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth Factors, Historical Analysis, Opportunities and Industry Segments Poised for Rapid Growth by 2028

A smart factory demonstrates production and technological innovation, as well as the flawless integration of high-tech machinery and devices. It is a created manufacturing system that creates cyber-physical technologies that allow for efficient material transportation across the manufacturing floor. It offers real-time quality as well as time savings. The growth in practice of modern manufacturing bases, increasing focus on energy consumption, and enhanced production efficiency are the key factors driving the Smart Factory market’s growth.

Leading Smart Factory Market Players:

ABB Ltd

Endress+Hauser AG

Emerson Electric Co.

Rockwell Automation, Inc

General Electric

Honeywell International Inc.

Omron Corporation

Schneider Electric

Siemens AG

Yokogawa Electric Corporation

Increasing industry of refurbished robots and untapped field like industrial robots and RFID are likely to propel market growth during the forecast period.

Increasing industry of refurbished robots and untapped field like industrial robots and RFID are likely to propel market growth during the forecast period.

Growing demand for technologies such as the Internet of Things (IoT) and artificial intelligence (AI).

The smart factory market is restrained by possibility of cyber attacks, security concerns along with higher initial investment for automation and smart factory.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

Based on product type the market is segmented as, machine vision systems, industrial robots, control devices, sensors, and others.

Based on technology the market is segmented as, enterprise resource planning, product lifecycle management, and human machine interface.

Further on the basis of industry vertical the market is segmented as, automotive, semiconductors, oil and gas, and others.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Smart Factory Market Analysis to 2028” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Smart factory Market with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of smart factory market with detailed market segmentation by product type, technology and industry vertical. The global smart factory market expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading smart factory market player and offers key trends and opportunities in the smart factory market.

Major Key Points of Smart Factory Market

Smart Factory Market Overview

Smart Factory Market Competition

Smart Factory Market, Revenue and Price Trend

Smart Factory Market Analysis by Application

Company Profiles and Key Figures in Smart Factory Market

Market Dynamics

Methodology and Data Source

