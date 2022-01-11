Europe Artichokes Market estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.7% from 2021 to 2028| Agro T18 Italia Srl, Campo de Lorca, Caprichos del Paladar, Herrawi Group, Master Fruit SRL

The Europe artichokes market is expected to grow from US$ 1,458.22 million in 2021 to US$ 1,877.14 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.7% from 2021 to 2028. Artichokes are known for their medicinal properties. Though they are categorized in the Mediterranean countries, health benefits associated with it has increased its demand in recent years. Seasonal availability, concentrated production coupled with low awareness regarding its benefits has confined the use of artichokes in end user industries. However, due to its high nutritional profile researcher are interested to discover its antioxidant, choleretic, hepatoprotective, bile-enhancing and lipid-lowering effects. Till now, number of clinical and experimental trials have been performed and positive results have been stated by researchers. Moreover, number of studies have been conducted to demonstrate the effect of antioxidants of human and animal health, especially regarding the liver health. Researcher have suggested that leaf extract of artichokes can be used in formulation of dietary supplements and also in animal nutrition.

Get Sample Copy of Artichokes Market [email protected]: https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/sample/TIPRE00024080

(*If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.)

Key companies profiled in this research study are:

Agro T18 Italia Srl Campo de Lorca Caprichos del Paladar Herrawi Group Master Fruit SRL Ocean Mist Ole Sa Marigosa Società Consortile a r.l. Societa Semplice Agricola F.lli Piras

Europe Artichokes Market Segmentation:

Europe Artichokes Market – By Category

Organic

Conventional

Europe Artichokes Market – By Product Type

Globe Artichokes

Elongated Artichokes

Europe Artichokes Market – By End Use

Food Processing

Direct Consumption

Beverages Processing

Others

Europe Artichokes Market – By Country

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Turkey

Rest of Europe

Key Market Segments

In terms of category, the conventional segment accounted for the largest share of the Europe artichokes market in 2020. In terms of product type, the globe artichokes segment held a larger market share of the Europe artichokes market in 2020. Further, the food processing segment held a larger share of the Europe artichokes market based on end use in 2020.

In Europe, currently the UK and Russia are the hardest-hit countries by the COVID-19 pandemic. It is estimated to suffer an economic hit due to a lack of revenue from various industries, as the country recorded the highest number of COVID-19 cases followed by France, Spain, Italy, and Germany. Other member states have implemented drastic measures and travel restrictions, including partially closing their borders. The governments in countries such as Italy and Spain have imposed complete lockdown in various areas for multiple weeks, which affected the business activities in these countries. The food service and retail sector have registered major disruptions, thus affecting the sales of companies operating in the region. Further, the prices of artichokes have fallen along with consumption, which is expected to negatively impact the growth of the market.

Business Market Insights dedicated research and analysis team consist of experienced professionals with advanced statistical expertise and offer various customization options in the existing study.

Purchase a copy of Europe Artichokes Market research [email protected]: https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/buy/single/TIPRE00024080

Major Features of Europe Artichokes Market Report:

Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the Europe Artichokes Market.

Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the Europe Artichokes Market, thereby allowing players across the value chain to develop effective long-term strategies.

Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

Scrutinize in-depth Europe market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to client products, segmentation, pricing and distribution

About Us:

Business Market Insights is a market research platform that provides subscription service for industry and company reports. Our research team has extensive professional expertise in domains such as Electronics & Semiconductor; Aerospace &Defense; Automotive & Transportation; Energy & Power; Healthcare; Manufacturing & Construction; Food & Beverages; Chemicals & Materials; and Technology, Media, & Telecommunications.

Contact US:

Business Market Insights

Phone: +442081254005

E-Mail ID: [email protected]

Web URL: https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/

LinkedIn URL: https://www.linkedin.com/company/business-market-insights/