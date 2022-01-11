Europe Air Cargo Market Set for Massive Progress in Nearby Future | Cargolux, Cathay Pacific Airways Limited, DHL International GmbH (Deutsche Post DHL Group), Emirates SkyCargo

The Air Cargo Market in Europe is expected to reach US$ 49.23 billion by 2028 from US$ 28.60 billion in 2021. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.1% from 2021 to 2028. Logistic is a complex process which involves the flow of multiple goods and information across the network of suppliers, carriers, and warehouse. This complexity can be handled using software systems which allow analyzing real-time and real-world data. This implementation of software systems improves the supply chain and also offers real-time visibility. Increased competitiveness in the industry is the major reason for Air Cargo Market players investing in automation and digitization. Moreover, the adoption of the RFID enabled devices is expected to store data for easy transport, which will also simplify tracking & identification of products. Software related to transportation management system will reduce the inefficiency and costs with saving time for operations. Few of the trends expected to boost the Air Cargo Market during the forecast period are blockchain for pharma logistics, artificial intelligence, and predictive analysis implementation in logistics operations, among others.

Europe Air Cargo Market Segment by Manufacturers includes:

ANA Cargo

Cargolux

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited

DHL International GmbH (Deutsche Post DHL Group)

Emirates SkyCargo

Etihad Cargo

FedEx Corporation

Lufthansa Cargo AG

United Parcel Service of America, Inc.

Zela Aviation The Air Charter Company

Europe Air Cargo Market -By Type

Air Mail

Air Freight

Europe Air Cargo Market -By Services

Express

Regular

Europe Air Cargo Market -By End User

Retail

Pharmaceutical and Healthcare

Food and Beverage

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Others

The Europe air cargo market is segmented into type, services, end user, and country. Based on type, the market is segmented into air mail and air freight. The air freight segment dominated the market in the year 2020 and is also expected to be the fastest growing during forecast period. Based on services, the market is segmented into express and regular. The regular segment dominated the market in year 2020 and express segment is expected to be the fastest growing during the forecast period. Based on end- user, the market is segmented into retail, pharmaceutical and healthcare, food and beverage, consumer electronics, automotive, and others. The others segment dominated the market in year 2020 and pharmaceutical and healthcare segment is expected to be the fastest growing during the forecast period.

