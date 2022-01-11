Europe Cannabis Seeds Market To Witness Exponential Growth By 2028| Christiania Seeds, Barney’s Souvenirs Bv, Paradise Seeds Family, Seed Supreme, Sensi Seeds

The cannabis seeds market in Europe is expected to grow from US$ 240.64 million in 2021 to US$ 836.38 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 19.5% from 2021 to 2028. There has been a growing demand for cannabis for recreational use across the region. European countries such as Netherlands, United Kingdom are popular for the cultivation of recreational cannabis. Countries like Denmark, Germany, Ireland, France, Italy is expected to boost the demand for recreational cannabis owing the improved legal framework. Thus, the rising adoption of cannabis seeds for recreational purposes is expected to provide growth opportunities for the cannabis market.

key companies profiled in this research study are:

Christiania Seeds Barney’s Souvenirs Bv Paradise Seeds Family Seed Supreme Sensi Seeds Serious Seeds Sweet Seeds Dutch Passion

Europe Cannabis Seeds Market Segmentation:

Europe Cannabis Seeds Market – By Type

Regular Seeds

Feminized Seeds

Autoflowering Seeds

Europe Cannabis Seeds Market – By Category

Organic

Conventional

Europe Cannabis Seeds Market – By Strain

Hybrid

Sativa

Indica

Europe Cannabis Seeds Market – By Distribution Channel

Wholesalers & Distributors

Specialty Stores

Online Retail

Europe Cannabis Seeds Market – By Country

UK

Rest of Europe

Cannabis has shown great potential in the fight against COVID-19, mainly due to its anti-inflammatory properties. Research studies also show that cannabis and its compounds have important therapeutic properties such as pain relief and anxiety reduction. While these may provide treatment to COVID-19 patients, more research into cannabis’s pain-relieving and anxiety-reducing qualities on COVID-19 patients is required before any conclusions can be formed. The onset of COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in tax shortfalls in several European countries. The governments of European countries are seeking various sources of tax income, and a potential source of tax income can be the legalization of cannabis, which could become progressively engaging, and eventually enhance the production of cannabis seeds growers and cultivators in the region.

Key Market Segments:

Based on type, the regular seeds segment accounted for the largest share of the Europe cannabis seeds market in 2020. Based on category, the conventional segment accounted for the largest share of the Europe cannabis seeds market in 2020. Based on strain, the sativa segment accounted for the largest share of the Europe cannabis seeds market in 2020. Based on distribution channel, the wholesalers and distributors segment accounted for the largest share of the Europe cannabis seeds market in 2020.

