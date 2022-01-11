Global Semi-autonomous and Autonomous Truck Market Research Report 2021 by COVID-19 Pandemic Economic Emergency Analysis, Industry Size, Future Growth Analysis by 2028

Semi-autonomous and Autonomous Truck Industry Report focuses on Market Influence Factors, Growth Drivers, Restraints, Trends and Opportunities so that Market Players can face any challenges and take advantage of Lucrative Prospects available in the Global Semi-autonomous and Autonomous Truck market.

The semi-autonomous and autonomous truck are increasingly gaining momentum among the trucking and freight transport vertical. These trucks are equipped with various ADAS features and sensors that help in improving road safety while also meeting the need of driver shortage. The market is currently in the budding stage and thus has huge potential in the developed regions. Presence of major manufacturers in Europe is expected to positively influence the growth in the region during the forecast period.

MARKET DYNAMICS

The semi-autonomous and autonomous truck market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as developments in the field of autonomous navigation coupled with the increasing polarity of such solutions. Furthermore, an increase in road safety is yet another factor fuelling market growth. However, data security and cyber-attacks may hamper the growth of the semi-autonomous and autonomous truck market during the forecast period. Nevertheless, the advent of connected vehicles and 5G is likely to create growth prospects for market players in the future.

Key Players Influencing the Market

AB Volvo

Aptiv

Continental AG

Daimler AG

Denso Corporation

NVIDIA Corporation

PACCAR Inc

TomTom International BV

Waymo LLC

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

The global Semi-autonomous and Autonomous Truck market is segmented on the basis of deployment, application. On the basis of deployment, the market is segmented as cloud-based, on-premise. On the basis of application, the market is segmented as new cars market, used cars market.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting Semi-autonomous and Autonomous Truck market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions considered in the Global Semi-autonomous and Autonomous Truck Market report.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global Semi-autonomous and Autonomous Truck market based on the type and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall Semi-autonomous and Autonomous Truck market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Answers that the report acknowledges:

Market size and growth rate during forecast period.

Key factors driving the Semi-autonomous and Autonomous Truck Market.

Key market trends cracking up the growth of the Semi-autonomous and Autonomous Truck Market.

Challenges to market growth.

Key vendors of Semi-autonomous and Autonomous Truck Market.

Detailed SWOT analysis.

Opportunities and threats faces by the existing vendors in Global Semi-autonomous and Autonomous Truck Market.

Trending factors influencing the market in the geographical regions.

Strategic initiatives focusing the leading vendors.

PEST analysis of the market in the five major regions.

