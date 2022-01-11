Europe Employee Monitoring Solution Market Take Up New Update and Booming Trends in various Industry said by Ekran Systems, Inc., iMonitor Software, Intego, Pilixo and SentryPC

NewsTechnologyWorld
Europe PCR for Respiratory Infection Diagnostics Market Forecast to 2028Europe’s employee monitoring solution market is expected to grow from US$ 195.02 Mn in 2018 to US$ 339.86 Mn by the year 2027. This represents a CAGR of 6.5% from the year 2018 to 2027.

With the advancements in technologies such as the introduction of artificial intelligence and the future workspaces would have intelligent employee monitoring solutions that would be capable of performing more than just tracking. There is a shift of focus towards behavior analysis, and future employee monitoring solutions would be able to track behavioral changes in employees’ behavior in multiple ways. This would help organizations to access behavioral anomalies in real-time and avoid the threat of insider attacks. In the coming years, the employee monitoring solutions are expected to monitor if an employee is unhappy, thus most likely to resign.

Companies Mentioned

  • Awareness Technologies Inc
  • Clever Security Software Ltd
  • Ekran Systems, Inc.
  • iMonitor Software
  • Intego
  • Pilixo
  • SentryPC
  • StaffCop
  • Teramind, Inc.
  • Veriato

Europe EMPLOYEE MONITORING SOLUTION MARKET – SEGMENTATION

Europe Employee Monitoring Solution Market by Offering

  • Solution
  • Service

Europe Employee monitoring solution Market by Enterprise Size

  • SMEs
  • Large Enterprise

Europe Employee monitoring solution Market by Industry Vertical

  • BFSI
  • Government
  • IT & Telecom
  • Manufacturing
  • Retail
  • Others

Europe Employee monitoring solution Market by Country

  • UK
  • Germany
  • France
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Rest of Europe

