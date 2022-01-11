Filament Winding Machine Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027

This report contains market size and forecasts of Filament Winding Machine in global, including the following market information:

Global Filament Winding Machine Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)

Global Filament Winding Machine Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K Units)

Global top five Filament Winding Machine companies in 2020 (%)

The global Filament Winding Machine market was valued at xx million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ xx million by 2027, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Filament Winding Machine Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Filament Winding Machine Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)

3-Aixs Machine

Multi-Aixs Machine

Global Filament Winding Machine Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Filament Winding Machine Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)

Cotton Textile Industry

Woolen Textile Industry

Linen Textile Industry

Others

Global Filament Winding Machine Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Filament Winding Machine Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Filament Winding Machine revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Filament Winding Machine revenues share in global market, 2020 (%)

Key companies Filament Winding Machine sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Filament Winding Machine sales share in global market, 2020 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Magnum Venus Products

Matrasur Composites

W&H Group

Roth Composite Machinery

CNC Technics

VEM SpA

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Filament Winding Machine Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Filament Winding Machine Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Filament Winding Machine Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Filament Winding Machine Market Size: 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global Filament Winding Machine Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2016-2027

2.3 Global Filament Winding Machine Sales (Consumption): 2016-2027

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Filament Winding Machine Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Filament Winding Machine Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Filament Winding Machine Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Filament Winding Machine Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Filament Winding Machine Price by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Filament Winding Machine Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2020

3.7 Global Manufacturers Filament Winding Machine Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Filament Winding Machine Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Filament Winding Machine Companies

