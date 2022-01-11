News

Global Concrete Fiber Market Outlook 2022

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Segment by Type

  • Steel Concrete Fibers
  • Synthetic Concrete Fiber
  • Others

Segment by Application

  • Industrial Flooring
  • Bridge & Road
  • Residential & commercial Building
  • Others

By Company

  • Bekaert SA
  • Euclid Chemical
  • Nycon
  • Sika Corporation
  • Propex
  • BASF
  • Fibercon International
  • Grace
  • Fabpro
  • Chircu Prod-Impex
  • BAUTECH
  • Elasto Plastic Concrete (EPC)
  • FORTA
  • Hunan Sunshine Steel Fiber
  • Junwei Metal Fiber
  • Anteng Gangxianwei
  • Taian Tongban Fiber
  • Luan Steel Fiber
  • Wuhan Xintu
  • Ganzhou Daye

Production by Region

  • North America
  • Europe
  • China

Consumption by Region

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Philippines
  • Vietnam
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE

Table of content

1 Concrete Fiber Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Concrete Fiber
1.2 Concrete Fiber Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Concrete Fiber Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027
1.2.2 Steel Concrete Fibers
1.2.3 Synthetic Concrete Fiber
1.2.4 Others
1.3 Concrete Fiber Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Concrete Fiber Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
1.3.2 Industrial Flooring
1.3.3 Bridge & Road
1.3.4 Residential & commercial Building
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects
1.4.1 Global Concrete Fiber Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.4.2 Global Concrete Fiber Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.4.3 Global Concrete Fiber Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.5 Global Market Size by Region
1.5.1 Global Concrete Fiber Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
1.5.2 North America Concrete Fiber Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.5.3 Europe Concrete Fiber Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.5.4 China Concrete Fiber Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers
2.1 Global Concrete Fiber Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
2.2 Global Concrete Fiber Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

