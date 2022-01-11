News

Global Corporate Clothing Market Outlook 2022

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by company, by Type and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2016 to 2027. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Segment by Type

  • General Workwear
  • Corporate Workwear
  • Uniforms

Segment by Application

  • Manufacturing Industry
  • Service Industry
  • Mining Industry
  • Agriculture&Forestry Industry
  • Others

By Region

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Philippines
  • Vietnam
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE

By Company

  • VF Corporation
  • Williamson Dickie
  • Fristads Kansas Group
  • Aramark
  • Alsico
  • Adolphe Lafont
  • Carhartt
  • Cintas
  • UniFirst
  • G&K Services
  • Sioen
  • Engelbert Strauss
  • Hultafors Group
  • Johnsons Apparelmaster
  • Aditya Birla
  • Van Puijenbroek Textiel
  • Dura-Wear
  • China Garments
  • Provogue
  • Wokdiwei
  • Aoruina
  • W?rth Modyf
  • Yihe
  • Lantian Hewu

Table of content

1 Corporate Clothing Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Corporate Clothing
1.2 Corporate Clothing Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Corporate Clothing Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2021-2027)
1.2.2 General Workwear
1.2.3 Corporate Workwear
1.2.4 Uniforms
1.3 Corporate Clothing Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Corporate Clothing Sales Comparison by Application: (2021-2027)
1.3.2 Manufacturing Industry
1.3.3 Service Industry
1.3.4 Mining Industry
1.3.5 Agriculture&Forestry Industry
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Global Corporate Clothing Market Size Estimates and Forecasts
1.4.1 Global Corporate Clothing Revenue 2016-2027
1.4.2 Global Corporate Clothing Sales 2016-2027
1.4.3 Corporate Clothing Market Size by Region: 2016 Versus 2021 Versus 2027

2 Corporate Clothing Market Competition by Manufacturers
2.1 Global Corporate Clothing Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
2.2 Global Corporate Clothing Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
2.3 Global Corporate Clothing Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
2.4 Manufacturers Corporate Clothing Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type
2.5 Corporate Clothing Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Corporate Clothing Market Concentration Rate

