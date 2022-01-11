Flexitanks Market Size, Shares – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Flexitank is a bag used to transport non-hazardous and non-viscous (less than 1.6 specific gravity) bulk liquid cargos through ordinary 20 ft containers. Flexitanks are made up of a single layer or multilayer polyethylene or polyvinyl chloride. They can hold around 11,000-25,000 liters of liquid substances, such as industrial oils, food stuffs, and non-hazardous chemical liquids.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Flexitanks in global, including the following market information:

Global Flexitanks Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Flexitanks Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Flexitanks companies in 2021 (%)

The global Flexitanks market was valued at 359 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 984.6 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 15.5% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Multilayer Flexitanks Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Flexitanks include Environmental Packaging Technologies, MY FlexiTank, Qingdao LAF Packaging, SIA Flexitanks, Trans Ocean Bulk Logistics, BeFlexi, BLT Flexitanks Industrial, Bulk Liquid Solutions and Mak & Williams Flexitanks Supply Limited and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Flexitanks manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Flexitanks Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Flexitanks Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Multilayer Flexitanks

Monolayer Flexitanks

Bilayer Flexitanks

Global Flexitanks Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Flexitanks Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Food Applications

Industrial Applications

Chemical Applications

Other

Global Flexitanks Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Flexitanks Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Flexitanks revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Flexitanks revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Flexitanks sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Flexitanks sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Environmental Packaging Technologies

MY FlexiTank

Qingdao LAF Packaging

SIA Flexitanks

Trans Ocean Bulk Logistics

BeFlexi

BLT Flexitanks Industrial

Bulk Liquid Solutions

Mak & Williams Flexitanks Supply Limited

Rishi FIBC Solutions

