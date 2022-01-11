South America Digital Camera Market to Witness an Outstanding Growth During 2021 With Top Key Players are FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation

The digital camera market in SAM is expected to grow from US$ 575.72 million in 2021 to US$ 761.34 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.1% from 2021 to 2028.

The digital camera market in SAM is further segmented into Brazil, Argentina, and the Rest of SAM. The growing average surfing time among youth, mainly due to increasing penetration of mobile devices and improving internet infrastructure, is enhancing the popularity of YouTube, Facebook, and Instagram, which has sparked competition among content developers.

Company Profiles

Canon Inc Eastman Kodak Company FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation Hasselblad Leica Camera AG Nikon Corporation OM Digital Solutions Corporation Panasonic Corporation RICOH IMAGING COMPANY, LTD. Sony Corporation

SAMDIGITAL CAMERA MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Type

Compact Digital Camera

Bridge Camera

DSLR Camera

Mirrorless Camera

Digital Rangefinder Camera

Line-Scan Camera

By End User

Personal

Professional

To understand the SAM digital camera market landscape and identify market segments that are most likely to guarantee a strong return Stay ahead of the race by comprehending the ever-changing competitive landscape for SAM digital camera market Efficiently plan M&A and partnership deals in SAM digital camera market by identifying market segments with the most promising probable sales Helps to take knowledgeable business decisions from perceptive and comprehensive analysis of market performance of various segment form SAM digital camera market Obtain market revenue forecast for market by various segments from 2021-2028 in SAM region.

