South America Composite Rollers Market Size, Share, Demand, Analysis and Forecast To 2028 |Belle Banne Conveyor Products, Inometa

The composite rollers market in South America is expected to grow from US$ 7,256.14 thousand in 2021 to US$ 9,735.07 thousand by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.3% from 2021 to 2028.

The South America composite rollers market is a highly fragmented market with the presence of considerable regional and local players providing numerous solutions for companies investing in the market arena. The expanded use of composite rollers in other industry like pulp & paper industry is stimulating the growth of the composite rollers market in this region. Moreover, the rising demand for lightweight rollers to achieve operational, as well as safety benefits, is boosting the market growth. Presence of prominent manufacturers, suppliers, and distributors of composite materials in South America is also influencing the market growth. Composite rollers are basically made by using raw material which includes resins, fibers, prepreg fabrics and two technologies.

South America Composite Rollers Market – Company Profiles

Belle Banne Conveyor Products Inometa Lorbrand Composites Flexco Nepean Conveyors North Street Cooling Towers Pvt. Ltd.

Due to the enchanting demand for lightweight and corrosive resistant rollers to gain operational as well as safety benefits, the market for composite rollers is blooming. Composite rollers are further considered as alternatives to traditional steel rollers. Steel rollers have primarily been utilized in a variety of operations mainly in the textile, mining, paper & pulp industries and in other sectors. Steel rollers, even though, are voluminous, it is difficult to transport; they are also produced huge amounts of noise and are vulnerable to corrosion in case of wet & salty conditions.

The report profiles the key players in the industry, along with a detailed analysis of their individual positions against the regional landscape. The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the South America Composite Rollers market. The researcher provides an extensive analysis of the South America Composite Rollers market size, share, trends, overall earnings, gross revenue, and profit margin to accurately draw a forecast and provide expert insights to investors to keep them updated with the trends in the market.

South America Composite Rollers Market -By Fiber Type

Glass

Carbon

Other Fiber Types

South America Composite Rollers Market -By Resin Type

Thermoset

Thermoplastic

South America Composite Rollers Market – By End-Use Industry

Mining

Pulp & Paper

Textile

Film & Foil Processing

Others

South America Composite Rollers Market – By Country

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Although the utilization of fiber composite rollers is on the hike, benefits including long life, weight reduction, low noise levels, minimum downtime, and low maintenance costs are offered. Composite rollers are usually composed of materials like nylon carbon-graphite fiber, high-density polyethylene (HDPE), and glass-reinforced epoxy. In addition, resistivity to corrosion, lightweight, increased strength, and higher tension, along with safety and operational benefits, have led to their increased popularity in several industries, which is driving the South America composite rollers market. The rising demand for carbon fiber composite rollers, mainly in paper & pulp and textile industries, is leading to the growth of the market. Such rollers offer reduced vibration and noise, longer life, low inertia, less electricity consumption, and durability in even the toughest applications, compared to other rollers, which is further boosting their demand.

The research on the South America Composite Rollers market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the South America Composite Rollers market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2028. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the South America Composite Rollers market.

