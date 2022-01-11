North America IoT Managed Services Market is Predicted to See Lucrative Gains Over 2019-2027 Covid-19 Analysis | Cisco Systems Inc., Cognizant, Google Inc.

Latest Business Market Insights added report on North America IoT Managed Services Market research study by Market Digits offers detailed product outlook and elaborates market review till 2027. The market Study is segmented by key regions that is accelerating the marketization.

Leading companies reviewed in the market‎ report are:

Cisco Systems Inc., Cognizant, Google Inc., Harman International, HCL Technologies Limited, IBM Corporation, Infosys Limited, Microsoft, Tata Consultancy Services Limited, and Wipro Limited among various other leading market players.

The increasing cyber-attacks and the rising concern for the data and device protection are creating a huge demand for security management services. Vendors are highly focused on offering end-to-end device security and management services to its customers. Vendors are also focusing on multiple partnerships to strengthen its services portfolio and to expand its business in emerging markets. The market for IoT managed services market is expected to witness numerous mergers and acquisitions among leading vendors to upgrade its service offerings during the forecast period..

North America IoT Managed Services Market Research report Segmentations:

Global IoT Managed Services Market – By Service

Device Management Services

Data Management Services

Network Management Services

Security Management Services

Global IoT Managed Services Market – By End-Use

Government

Manufacturing

Transportation & Logistics

Energy & Utilities

Smart Building & Home

IT & Telecom

Healthcare

BFSI

Retail

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2019−2027

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by product, types, end-user, applications, segments, and geography

Competitive Landscape – Top key vendors and other prominent vendors.

Research Methodology

To compute the North America IoT Managed Services market size, the report considers the income produced from the deals of the market suppliers. The income created from the deals of market is determined through essential and optional exploration. The vital participants working in the market across the globe are recognized through optional examination and a comparing definite investigation of the top merchants in the market is finished. The market size figuring additionally incorporates clinical preliminary stage division decided utilizing optional sources and confirmed through essential sources.

