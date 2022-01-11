Flexographic Printing Inks Market Size, Shares – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Flexographic printing inks are produced by the process of flexography and are primarily used for the printing of packaging materials. They are mainly used for printing on flexible packaging, corrugated board cartons, shrink sleeves, flexible sleeves, bags and sacks, labels, mold, wrap arounds, envelopes, sanitary ware and kitchenware, folding cartons, newspapers, and other products. Flexographic printing inks are commonly used in a wide range of food packaging products such as seal bags, cups, sachets, pouches and paper bags.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Flexographic Printing Inks in global, including the following market information:
- Global Flexographic Printing Inks Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Flexographic Printing Inks Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
- Global top five Flexographic Printing Inks companies in 2021 (%)
The global Flexographic Printing Inks market was valued at 9188.4 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 11650 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.4% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Water-Based Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Flexographic Printing Inks include DIC Corporation, Fujifilm, Sakata Inx, Color Resolution, Toyo Ink, Altana, FlintGroup, Zeller+Gmelin and Printcolor Screen, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Flexographic Printing Inks manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Flexographic Printing Inks Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Flexographic Printing Inks Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Water-Based
- Solvent-Based
- UV Cured
- Other
Global Flexographic Printing Inks Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Flexographic Printing Inks Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Flexible Packaging
- Corrugated Cardboard
- Folding Cartons
- Tags and Labels
- Other
Global Flexographic Printing Inks Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Flexographic Printing Inks Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Flexographic Printing Inks revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Flexographic Printing Inks revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Flexographic Printing Inks sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
- Key companies Flexographic Printing Inks sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- DIC Corporation
- Fujifilm
- Sakata Inx
- Color Resolution
- Toyo Ink
- Altana
- FlintGroup
- Zeller+Gmelin
- Printcolor Screen
- T&K TOKA Corporation
- Brancher
- INX International Ink
- BCM Inks
- Ink-Anon
- American Inks and Technology
- Braden Sutphin Ink Company
- Needham Inks
- Frimpeks
- Rupa Colour Ink
- New Africa Inks
- Shandong Deture Fine Chemical Technology
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Flexographic Printing Inks Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Flexographic Printing Inks Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Flexographic Printing Inks Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Flexographic Printing Inks Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Flexographic Printing Inks Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Flexographic Printing Inks Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Flexographic Printing Inks Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Flexographic Printing Inks Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Flexographic Printing Inks Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Flexographic Printing Inks Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Flexographic Printing Inks Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Flexographic Printing Inks Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Flexographic Printing Inks Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Flexographic Printing Inks Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Flexographic Printing Inks Companies
