Flexographic Printing Inks Market Size, Shares – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Flexographic printing inks are produced by the process of flexography and are primarily used for the printing of packaging materials. They are mainly used for printing on flexible packaging, corrugated board cartons, shrink sleeves, flexible sleeves, bags and sacks, labels, mold, wrap arounds, envelopes, sanitary ware and kitchenware, folding cartons, newspapers, and other products. Flexographic printing inks are commonly used in a wide range of food packaging products such as seal bags, cups, sachets, pouches and paper bags.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Flexographic Printing Inks in global, including the following market information:

Global Flexographic Printing Inks Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Flexographic Printing Inks Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Flexographic Printing Inks companies in 2021 (%)

The global Flexographic Printing Inks market was valued at 9188.4 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 11650 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.4% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Water-Based Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Flexographic Printing Inks include DIC Corporation, Fujifilm, Sakata Inx, Color Resolution, Toyo Ink, Altana, FlintGroup, Zeller+Gmelin and Printcolor Screen, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Flexographic Printing Inks manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Flexographic Printing Inks Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Flexographic Printing Inks Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Water-Based

Solvent-Based

UV Cured

Other

Global Flexographic Printing Inks Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Flexographic Printing Inks Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Flexible Packaging

Corrugated Cardboard

Folding Cartons

Tags and Labels

Other

Global Flexographic Printing Inks Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Flexographic Printing Inks Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Flexographic Printing Inks revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Flexographic Printing Inks revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Flexographic Printing Inks sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Flexographic Printing Inks sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

DIC Corporation

Fujifilm

Sakata Inx

Color Resolution

Toyo Ink

Altana

FlintGroup

Zeller+Gmelin

Printcolor Screen

T&K TOKA Corporation

Brancher

INX International Ink

BCM Inks

Ink-Anon

American Inks and Technology

Braden Sutphin Ink Company

Needham Inks

Frimpeks

Rupa Colour Ink

New Africa Inks

Shandong Deture Fine Chemical Technology

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Flexographic Printing Inks Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Flexographic Printing Inks Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Flexographic Printing Inks Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Flexographic Printing Inks Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Flexographic Printing Inks Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Flexographic Printing Inks Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Flexographic Printing Inks Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Flexographic Printing Inks Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Flexographic Printing Inks Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Flexographic Printing Inks Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Flexographic Printing Inks Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Flexographic Printing Inks Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Flexographic Printing Inks Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Flexographic Printing Inks Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Flexographic Printing Inks Companies

