Fluorochemicals Market Size, Shares – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Fluorochemicals are chemical compounds that contain fluorine. Fluorine is a highly reactive element and is derived from sources like fluorite (also known as fluorspar), fluorapatite, and cryolite. Fluorine has a number of desirable chemical properties like high electronegativity, and reactivity and tendency to form stable compounds.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Fluorochemicals in global, including the following market information:
- Global Fluorochemicals Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Fluorochemicals Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)
- Global top five Fluorochemicals companies in 2021 (%)
The global Fluorochemicals market was valued at 15750 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 20620 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
PTFE Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Fluorochemicals include Chemours, Solvay, Daikin, Halopolymer, OJSC, Zhonghao Chenguang, Shandong Huaxia Shenzhou, 3M, AGC and Shanghai 3F, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Fluorochemicals manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Fluorochemicals Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Fluorochemicals Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- PTFE
- PVDF
- FKM
- FSR
- FFKM
- Others
Global Fluorochemicals Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Fluorochemicals Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Automotive
- Aerospace & Military
- Electrical & Electronics
- Petroleum & Chemical
- Industrial Equipment
- Others
Global Fluorochemicals Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Fluorochemicals Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Fluorochemicals revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Fluorochemicals revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Fluorochemicals sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
- Key companies Fluorochemicals sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Chemours
- Solvay
- Daikin
- Halopolymer, OJSC
- Zhonghao Chenguang
- Shandong Huaxia Shenzhou
- 3M
- AGC
- Shanghai 3F
- Shin-Etsu
- Jiangsu Meilan Chemical
- Gujarat Fluorochemicals
- Zhejiang Juhua
- Zhejiang Sanhuan
- Arkema
- Kureha
- Sinochem Lantian
- Shamrock Technologies
- Micro Powder
- Gujarat Fluorochemicals
- Nanjin Tianshi
- Shenyang Tianyuxiang
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Fluorochemicals Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Fluorochemicals Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Fluorochemicals Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Fluorochemicals Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Fluorochemicals Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Fluorochemicals Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Fluorochemicals Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Fluorochemicals Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Fluorochemicals Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Fluorochemicals Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Fluorochemicals Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Fluorochemicals Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Fluorochemicals Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Fluorochemicals Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Fluorochemicals Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Fluorochemicals Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Fluorochemicals Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24chemicalresearch/