Fluorochemicals Market Size, Shares – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Fluorochemicals are chemical compounds that contain fluorine. Fluorine is a highly reactive element and is derived from sources like fluorite (also known as fluorspar), fluorapatite, and cryolite. Fluorine has a number of desirable chemical properties like high electronegativity, and reactivity and tendency to form stable compounds.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Fluorochemicals in global, including the following market information:

Global Fluorochemicals Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Fluorochemicals Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Fluorochemicals companies in 2021 (%)

The global Fluorochemicals market was valued at 15750 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 20620 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

PTFE Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Fluorochemicals include Chemours, Solvay, Daikin, Halopolymer, OJSC, Zhonghao Chenguang, Shandong Huaxia Shenzhou, 3M, AGC and Shanghai 3F, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Fluorochemicals manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Fluorochemicals Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Fluorochemicals Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

PTFE

PVDF

FKM

FSR

FFKM

Others

Global Fluorochemicals Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Fluorochemicals Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Automotive

Aerospace & Military

Electrical & Electronics

Petroleum & Chemical

Industrial Equipment

Others

Global Fluorochemicals Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Fluorochemicals Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Fluorochemicals revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Fluorochemicals revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Fluorochemicals sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Fluorochemicals sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Chemours

Solvay

Daikin

Halopolymer, OJSC

Zhonghao Chenguang

Shandong Huaxia Shenzhou

3M

AGC

Shanghai 3F

Shin-Etsu

Jiangsu Meilan Chemical

Gujarat Fluorochemicals

Zhejiang Juhua

Zhejiang Sanhuan

Arkema

Kureha

Sinochem Lantian

Shamrock Technologies

Micro Powder

Gujarat Fluorochemicals

Nanjin Tianshi

Shenyang Tianyuxiang

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Fluorochemicals Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Fluorochemicals Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Fluorochemicals Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Fluorochemicals Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Fluorochemicals Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Fluorochemicals Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Fluorochemicals Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Fluorochemicals Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Fluorochemicals Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Fluorochemicals Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Fluorochemicals Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Fluorochemicals Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Fluorochemicals Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Fluorochemicals Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Fluorochemicals Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Fluorochemicals Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Fluorochemicals Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

