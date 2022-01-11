Fluorspar Market Size, Shares – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Fluorite (also called fluorspar) is the mineral form of calcium fluoride, CaF2. It belongs to the halide minerals. It crystallizes in isometric cubic habit, although octahedral and more complex isometric forms are not uncommon.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Fluorspar in global, including the following market information:

Global Fluorspar Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Fluorspar Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Fluorspar companies in 2021 (%)

The global Fluorspar market was valued at 2611.4 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 3225.3 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.1% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Acidspar Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Fluorspar include China Kings Resources Group, Mexichem S.A.B. de C.V, Minersa Group, RUSAL, Seaforth Mineral & Ore, British Fluorspar, Canada Fluorspar, Centralfluor Industries Group and Groupe Managem, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Fluorspar manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Fluorspar Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Fluorspar Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Acidspar

Metspar

Others (Include Optical and Lapidary Grade)

Global Fluorspar Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Fluorspar Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Aluminum Production

Steel Production

Hydrofluoric Acid

Others

Global Fluorspar Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Fluorspar Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Fluorspar revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Fluorspar revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Fluorspar sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Fluorspar sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

China Kings Resources Group

Mexichem S.A.B. de C.V

Minersa Group

RUSAL

Seaforth Mineral & Ore

British Fluorspar

Canada Fluorspar

Centralfluor Industries Group

Groupe Managem

Kenya Fluorspar Company

Masan Group

Mongolrostsvetmet

Steyuan Mineral Resources Group

Ying Peng Group

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Fluorspar Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Fluorspar Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Fluorspar Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Fluorspar Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Fluorspar Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Fluorspar Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Fluorspar Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Fluorspar Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Fluorspar Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Fluorspar Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Fluorspar Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Fluorspar Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Fluorspar Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Fluorspar Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Fluorspar Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Fluorspar Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Fluorspar Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Acidspar

4.1.3 Metspar

