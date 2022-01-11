Feed Trace Minerals Market Size, Shares – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Feed Trace Minerals in global, including the following market information:

Global Feed Trace Minerals Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Feed Trace Minerals Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Feed Trace Minerals companies in 2021 (%)

The global Feed Trace Minerals market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Zinc Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Feed Trace Minerals include Cargill (US), ADM (US), BASF (Germany), DSM (Netherlands), Nutreco (Netherlands), DLG Group (Denmark), InVivo (France), Alltech (US) and Phibro (US), etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Feed Trace Minerals manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Feed Trace Minerals Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Feed Trace Minerals Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Zinc

Iron

Cobalt

Chromium

Copper

Others

Global Feed Trace Minerals Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Feed Trace Minerals Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Ruminants

Swine

Poultry

Aquaculture

Others

Global Feed Trace Minerals Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Feed Trace Minerals Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Feed Trace Minerals revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Feed Trace Minerals revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Feed Trace Minerals sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Feed Trace Minerals sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Cargill (US)

ADM (US)

BASF (Germany)

DSM (Netherlands)

Nutreco (Netherlands)

DLG Group (Denmark)

InVivo (France)

Alltech (US)

Phibro (US)

Kemin (US)

Zinpro (US)

Novus (US)

Bluestar Adisseo (China)

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Feed Trace Minerals Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Feed Trace Minerals Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Feed Trace Minerals Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Feed Trace Minerals Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Feed Trace Minerals Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Feed Trace Minerals Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Feed Trace Minerals Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Feed Trace Minerals Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Feed Trace Minerals Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Feed Trace Minerals Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Feed Trace Minerals Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Feed Trace Minerals Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Feed Trace Minerals Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Feed Trace Minerals Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Feed Trace Minerals Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Feed Trace Minerals Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

