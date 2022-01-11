Fracking Chemicals and Fluids Market Size, Shares – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Fracking fluids are a complex mixture of chemicals, water, and sand. The composition of fracking fluids is unique to each company; they alter the composition of fracking fluids depending on the presence of groundwater or surface water.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Fracking Chemicals and Fluids in global, including the following market information:
- Global Fracking Chemicals and Fluids Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Fracking Chemicals and Fluids Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
- Global top five Fracking Chemicals and Fluids companies in 2021 (%)
The global Fracking Chemicals and Fluids market was valued at 29110 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 49710 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Water-Based Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Fracking Chemicals and Fluids include GE(Baker Hughes), Ashland, Halliburton, Schlumberger, Weatherford International, AkzoNobel, BASF SE, The Dow Chemical Company and Chevron Phillips Chemical, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Fracking Chemicals and Fluids manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Fracking Chemicals and Fluids Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Fracking Chemicals and Fluids Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Water-Based
- Oil-Gel Based
- Foam-Based
Global Fracking Chemicals and Fluids Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Fracking Chemicals and Fluids Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Horizontal Well
- Vertical Well
Global Fracking Chemicals and Fluids Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Fracking Chemicals and Fluids Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Fracking Chemicals and Fluids revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Fracking Chemicals and Fluids revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Fracking Chemicals and Fluids sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
- Key companies Fracking Chemicals and Fluids sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- GE(Baker Hughes)
- Ashland
- Halliburton
- Schlumberger
- Weatherford International
- AkzoNobel
- BASF SE
- The Dow Chemical Company
- Chevron Phillips Chemical
- Clariant
- Exxon Mobil Corporation
- FTS International
- Albemarle
- Calfrac Well Services
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Fracking Chemicals and Fluids Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Fracking Chemicals and Fluids Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Fracking Chemicals and Fluids Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Fracking Chemicals and Fluids Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Fracking Chemicals and Fluids Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Fracking Chemicals and Fluids Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Fracking Chemicals and Fluids Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Fracking Chemicals and Fluids Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Fracking Chemicals and Fluids Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Fracking Chemicals and Fluids Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Fracking Chemicals and Fluids Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Fracking Chemicals and Fluids Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Fracking Chemicals and Fluids Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Fracking Chemicals and Fluids Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Fracking Chemicals and Fluids Companies
