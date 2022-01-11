Fracking Chemicals and Fluids Market Size, Shares – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Fracking fluids are a complex mixture of chemicals, water, and sand. The composition of fracking fluids is unique to each company; they alter the composition of fracking fluids depending on the presence of groundwater or surface water.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Fracking Chemicals and Fluids in global, including the following market information:

Global Fracking Chemicals and Fluids Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Fracking Chemicals and Fluids Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Fracking Chemicals and Fluids companies in 2021 (%)

The global Fracking Chemicals and Fluids market was valued at 29110 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 49710 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Water-Based Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Fracking Chemicals and Fluids include GE(Baker Hughes), Ashland, Halliburton, Schlumberger, Weatherford International, AkzoNobel, BASF SE, The Dow Chemical Company and Chevron Phillips Chemical, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Fracking Chemicals and Fluids manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Fracking Chemicals and Fluids Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Fracking Chemicals and Fluids Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Water-Based

Oil-Gel Based

Foam-Based

Global Fracking Chemicals and Fluids Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Fracking Chemicals and Fluids Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Horizontal Well

Vertical Well

Global Fracking Chemicals and Fluids Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Fracking Chemicals and Fluids Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Fracking Chemicals and Fluids revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Fracking Chemicals and Fluids revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Fracking Chemicals and Fluids sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Fracking Chemicals and Fluids sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

GE(Baker Hughes)

Ashland

Halliburton

Schlumberger

Weatherford International

AkzoNobel

BASF SE

The Dow Chemical Company

Chevron Phillips Chemical

Clariant

Exxon Mobil Corporation

FTS International

Albemarle

Calfrac Well Services

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Fracking Chemicals and Fluids Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Fracking Chemicals and Fluids Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Fracking Chemicals and Fluids Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Fracking Chemicals and Fluids Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Fracking Chemicals and Fluids Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Fracking Chemicals and Fluids Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Fracking Chemicals and Fluids Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Fracking Chemicals and Fluids Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Fracking Chemicals and Fluids Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Fracking Chemicals and Fluids Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Fracking Chemicals and Fluids Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Fracking Chemicals and Fluids Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Fracking Chemicals and Fluids Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Fracking Chemicals and Fluids Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Fracking Chemicals and Fluids Companies

