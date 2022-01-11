Tire Material Market Size, Shares – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report focuses on the global Municipal Plastic Waste Management status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Municipal Plastic Waste Management development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
The key players covered in this study
- Veolia Environnement
- Suez Environnement
- Waste Management
- Republic Services
- Stericycle
- Clean Harbors
- ADS Waste Holdings
- Progressive Waste Solutions
- Covanta Holding
- Remondis
- Parc
- Kayama
- Shirai
- New COOP Tianbao
- China Recyling Development
- Luhai
- Vanden
- Fuhai Lantian
- Shanghai Qihu
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
- Landfill
- Recycle
- Incineration
- Market segment by Application, split into
- Plastic Waste
- Heat Energy Generation
- Recycled Plastics
- Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
- North America
- Europe
- China
- Japan
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Municipal Plastic Waste Management are as follows:
- History Year: 2015-2019
- Base Year: 2019
- Estimated Year: 2020
- Forecast Year 2020 to 2026
- For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of content
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Municipal Plastic Waste Management Revenue
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Municipal Plastic Waste Management Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Municipal Plastic Waste Management Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends by Regions
2.1 Municipal Plastic Waste Management Market Perspective (2015-2026)
2.2 Municipal Plastic Waste Management Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Municipal Plastic Waste Management Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
2.2.2 Municipal Plastic Waste Management Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)
2.2.3 Municipal Plastic Waste Management Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)
2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Challenges
2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
2.3.5 Municipal Plastic Waste Management Market Growth Strategy
2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key Municipal Plastic Waste Management Players (Opinion Leaders)
