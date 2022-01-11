Tire Material Market Size, Shares – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report focuses on the global Municipal Plastic Waste Management status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Municipal Plastic Waste Management development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

The key players covered in this study

Veolia Environnement

Suez Environnement

Waste Management

Republic Services

Stericycle

Clean Harbors

ADS Waste Holdings

Progressive Waste Solutions

Covanta Holding

Remondis

Parc

Kayama

Shirai

New COOP Tianbao

China Recyling Development

Luhai

Vanden

Fuhai Lantian

Shanghai Qihu

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Landfill

Recycle

Incineration

Market segment by Application, split into

Plastic Waste

Heat Energy Generation

Recycled Plastics

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Municipal Plastic Waste Management status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Municipal Plastic Waste Management development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Municipal Plastic Waste Management are as follows:

History Year: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2026

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Municipal Plastic Waste Management Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Municipal Plastic Waste Management Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Landfill

1.4.3 Recycle

1.4.4 Incineration

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Municipal Plastic Waste Management Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.5.2 Plastic Waste

1.5.3 Heat Energy Generation

1.5.4 Recycled Plastics

1.5.5 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends by Regions

2.1 Municipal Plastic Waste Management Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 Municipal Plastic Waste Management Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Municipal Plastic Waste Management Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 Municipal Plastic Waste Management Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 Municipal Plastic Waste Management Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)

2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.3.5 Municipal Plastic Waste Management Market Growth Strategy

2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key Municipal Plastic Waste Management Players (Opinion Leaders)

