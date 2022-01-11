Forming Fluids Market Size, Shares – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Forming fluids are a type of metal working fluids used in operations pertaining to the changing of shape and contour of metals. Forming fluids include rolling oils, drawing and stamping compounds, forging compounds, die-casting compounds, and hydroforming fluids. These liquids offer superior lubrication and corrosion protection and thus help prevent scratches or damage to the substrates during molding and fabrication.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Forming Fluids in global, including the following market information:

Global Forming Fluids Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Forming Fluids Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Forming Fluids companies in 2021 (%)

The global Forming Fluids market was valued at 2457.2 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 2824.4 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.0% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Rolling Oils Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Forming Fluids include Lubrizol, Lonza, Exxon Mobil, Fuchs, BASF, Chevron Oronite, Afton, Dow and Total Lubricants, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Forming Fluids manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Forming Fluids Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Forming Fluids Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Rolling Oils

Hydroforming Fluids

Other

Global Forming Fluids Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Forming Fluids Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Transportation Equipment

Fabricated Metal Products

Machinery

Primary Metals

Other

Global Forming Fluids Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Forming Fluids Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Forming Fluids revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Forming Fluids revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Forming Fluids sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Forming Fluids sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Lubrizol

Lonza

Exxon Mobil

Fuchs

BASF

Chevron Oronite

Afton

Dow

Total Lubricants

BlueStar Lubrication

Sinopec

Gazprom

Pertamina

Indian Oil

Lukoil

Idemitsu Kosan

Apar Industries

Columbia Petrochems

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Forming Fluids Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Forming Fluids Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Forming Fluids Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Forming Fluids Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Forming Fluids Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Forming Fluids Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Forming Fluids Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Forming Fluids Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Forming Fluids Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Forming Fluids Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Forming Fluids Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Forming Fluids Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Forming Fluids Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Forming Fluids Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Forming Fluids Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Forming Fluids Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Forming Fluids Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Rolling Oils

