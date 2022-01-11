Moistening Agents Market Size, Shares – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Moistening Agents in global, including the following market information:

Global Moistening Agents Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Moistening Agents Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Moistening Agents companies in 2021 (%)

The global Moistening Agents market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Natural Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Moistening Agents include Cargill (US), BASF SE (Germany), Archer Daniels Midland Company (US), Dupont (US), Roquette Freres (France), Ingredion Incorporated (US), DOW Chemical Company (US), Brenntag AG (Germany) and Barentz (Netherlands), etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Moistening Agents manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Moistening Agents Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Moistening Agents Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Natural

Synthetic

Global Moistening Agents Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Moistening Agents Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Pharmaceuticals

Food & Beverages

Personal Care

Animal Feed

Others

Global Moistening Agents Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Moistening Agents Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Moistening Agents revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Moistening Agents revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Moistening Agents sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Moistening Agents sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Cargill (US)

BASF SE (Germany)

Archer Daniels Midland Company (US)

Dupont (US)

Roquette Freres (France)

Ingredion Incorporated (US)

DOW Chemical Company (US)

Brenntag AG (Germany)

Barentz (Netherlands)

Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (US)

Batory Foods (US)

Corbion N.V. (Netherlands)

