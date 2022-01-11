Metal Forming Fluids Market Size, Shares – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Metal forming fluids are a type of metal working fluids used in operations pertaining to the changing of shape and contour of metals.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Metal Forming Fluids in global, including the following market information:
- Global Metal Forming Fluids Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Metal Forming Fluids Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
- Global top five Metal Forming Fluids companies in 2021 (%)
The global Metal Forming Fluids market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Neat Oils Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Metal Forming Fluids include Exxon Mobil, Total, Fuchs, Lubrizol, Lonza, BASF, Chevron Oronite, Quaker Chemical and The Lubrizol, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Metal Forming Fluids manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Metal Forming Fluids Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Metal Forming Fluids Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Neat Oils
- Emulsified (Soluble) Oils
- Semi-Synthetics
- Water Based Emulsifiable Synthetic Fluids
- Water Based Synthetic Fluid Solutions
- Other
Global Metal Forming Fluids Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Metal Forming Fluids Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Forging
- Sheet Metal Stamping
- Drawing
- Warm & Hot Forming
- Warm & Hot Rolling
- Blanking
- Coining
- Other
Global Metal Forming Fluids Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Metal Forming Fluids Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Metal Forming Fluids revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Metal Forming Fluids revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Metal Forming Fluids sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
- Key companies Metal Forming Fluids sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Exxon Mobil
- Total
- Fuchs
- Lubrizol
- Lonza
- BASF
- Chevron Oronite
- Quaker Chemical
- The Lubrizol
- Ashburn Chemical
- Callington Haven
- BlueStar Lubrication
- QualiChem
- International Lubricants
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Metal Forming Fluids Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Metal Forming Fluids Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Metal Forming Fluids Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Metal Forming Fluids Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Metal Forming Fluids Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Metal Forming Fluids Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Metal Forming Fluids Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Metal Forming Fluids Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Metal Forming Fluids Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Metal Forming Fluids Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Metal Forming Fluids Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Metal Forming Fluids Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Metal Forming Fluids Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Metal Forming Fluids Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Metal Forming Fluids Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Metal Forming Fluids Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
