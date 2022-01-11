News

Architecture Glass Curtain Wall Market Size, Shares – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Architecture Glass Curtain Wall in global, including the following market information:

Global Architecture Glass Curtain Wall Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Architecture Glass Curtain Wall Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K sqm)

 

Global top five Architecture Glass Curtain Wall companies in 2021 (%)

The global Architecture Glass Curtain Wall market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Frame Support Curtain Wall Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Architecture Glass Curtain Wall include Vitra Scrl, Permasteelisa, Schuco, Aluk Group, Alumil, Aluprof, Bertrand, CMI Architectural Products and Pacific Aluminum, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Architecture Glass Curtain Wall manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Architecture Glass Curtain Wall Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)

Global Architecture Glass Curtain Wall Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Frame Support Curtain Wall

All-glass Curtain Wall

Point Support Curtain Wall

Unit-typed Curtain Wall

Global Architecture Glass Curtain Wall Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)

Global Architecture Glass Curtain Wall Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

  • Commercial
  • Residential
  • Others

Global Architecture Glass Curtain Wall Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)

Global Architecture Glass Curtain Wall Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

  • North America
  • US
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Nordic Countries
  • Benelux
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Southeast Asia
  • India
  • Rest of Asia
  • South America
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of South America
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Israel
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

  • Key companies Architecture Glass Curtain Wall revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
  • Key companies Architecture Glass Curtain Wall revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
  • Key companies Architecture Glass Curtain Wall sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K sqm)
  • Key companies Architecture Glass Curtain Wall sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

  • Vitra Scrl
  • Permasteelisa
  • Schuco
  • Aluk Group
  • Alumil
  • Aluprof
  • Bertrand
  • CMI Architectural Products
  • Pacific Aluminum
  • Raico
  • SOTA Glazing
  • Stabalux
  • Stahlbau Pichler
  • STG-BEIKIRCH Industrieelektronik + Sicherheitstech
  • Uniglas
  • Zahner

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Architecture Glass Curtain Wall Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Architecture Glass Curtain Wall Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Architecture Glass Curtain Wall Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Architecture Glass Curtain Wall Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Architecture Glass Curtain Wall Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Architecture Glass Curtain Wall Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Architecture Glass Curtain Wall Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Architecture Glass Curtain Wall Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Architecture Glass Curtain Wall Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Architecture Glass Curtain Wall Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Architecture Glass Curtain Wall Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Architecture Glass Curtain Wall Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Architecture Glass Curtain Wall Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Architecture Glass Curtain Wall Players in Global Market

