Functional Textile Finishing Agents Market Size, Shares – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Textile chemicals are widely used in the processing of fabrics. Some of the main processes include dyeing, bleaching, printing, conditioning, and finishing. Functional textile finishing agents are used to enhance properties of fabrics and impart special functions to the fabrics. For instance, antimicrobial finishes provide bacterial and fungal resistance to fabrics and kill odor-causing bacteria.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Functional Textile Finishing Agents in global, including the following market information:

Global Functional Textile Finishing Agents Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Functional Textile Finishing Agents Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Functional Textile Finishing Agents companies in 2021 (%)

The global Functional Textile Finishing Agents market was valued at 2707.2 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 3476.3 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Repellent and Release Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Functional Textile Finishing Agents include Huntsman Corporation, Sumitomo Chemicals, The Dow Chemical Company, BASF, Bayer, Kemira, Archroma, Evonik Industries and FCL, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Functional Textile Finishing Agents manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Functional Textile Finishing Agents Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Functional Textile Finishing Agents Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Repellent and Release

Flame Retardant

Antimicrobial and Antibacterial

Temperature Regulation

Durable Press and Wrinkle Resistant

Other

Global Functional Textile Finishing Agents Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Functional Textile Finishing Agents Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Household

Commercial

Other

Global Functional Textile Finishing Agents Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Functional Textile Finishing Agents Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Functional Textile Finishing Agents revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Functional Textile Finishing Agents revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Functional Textile Finishing Agents sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Functional Textile Finishing Agents sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Huntsman Corporation

Sumitomo Chemicals

The Dow Chemical Company

BASF

Bayer

Kemira

Archroma

Evonik Industries

FCL

HT Fine Chemical

Kapp-Chemie

Nicca Chemical

Omnova Solutions

Organic Dyes and Pigments

Pulcra Chemicals

Resil Chemicals

Rudolf

The Lubrizol Corporation

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Functional Textile Finishing Agents Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Functional Textile Finishing Agents Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Functional Textile Finishing Agents Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Functional Textile Finishing Agents Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Functional Textile Finishing Agents Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Functional Textile Finishing Agents Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Functional Textile Finishing Agents Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Functional Textile Finishing Agents Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Functional Textile Finishing Agents Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Functional Textile Finishing Agents Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Functional Textile Finishing Agents Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Functional Textile Finishing Agents Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Functional Textile Finishing Agents Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Functional Textile Finishing Agents Players in Global Market

