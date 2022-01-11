Global Crude Tall Oil Derivative Market Outlook 2022
The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.
Segment by Type
- Tall Oil Rosin (TOR)
- Tall Oil Pitch (TOP)
- Distilled Tall Oil (DTO)
- Tall Oil Fatty Acids (TOFA)
Segment by Application
- Fuel and Fuel Additives
- Surfactant
- Mining and Oilfield Chemicals
- Coating and Inks
- Rubber
- Others
By Company
- Kraton
- Westrock
- Forchem
- Georgia-Pacific
- Eastman
- Harima
- OOO Torgoviy Dom Lesokhimik
- Lascaray
- Segezha Group
- IOP
- DRT
Production by Region
- United States
- Europe
- South Africa
- Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
