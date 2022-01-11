Furandicarboxylic Acid Market Size, Shares – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Furandicarboxylic acid (FDCA) is a furan derivative. It is a renewable organic compound that can be used as a substitute for many organic chemicals such as terephthalic acid, adipic acid, phthalic anhydride, and bisphenol A.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Furandicarboxylic Acid in global, including the following market information:

Global Furandicarboxylic Acid Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Furandicarboxylic Acid Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Furandicarboxylic Acid companies in 2021 (%)

The global Furandicarboxylic Acid market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Purity 99% Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Furandicarboxylic Acid include Avantium, Corbion, SynbiaS, Sigma-Aldrich, AVA Biochem, Tokyo Chemical Industry and V & V Pharma Industries, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Furandicarboxylic Acid manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Furandicarboxylic Acid Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Furandicarboxylic Acid Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Purity 99%

Purity 98%

Global Furandicarboxylic Acid Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Furandicarboxylic Acid Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

PET

Polyamides

Polycarbonates

Plasticizers

Polyols

Other

Global Furandicarboxylic Acid Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Furandicarboxylic Acid Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Furandicarboxylic Acid revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Furandicarboxylic Acid revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Furandicarboxylic Acid sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Furandicarboxylic Acid sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Avantium

Corbion

SynbiaS

Sigma-Aldrich

AVA Biochem

Tokyo Chemical Industry

V & V Pharma Industries

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Furandicarboxylic Acid Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Furandicarboxylic Acid Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Furandicarboxylic Acid Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Furandicarboxylic Acid Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Furandicarboxylic Acid Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Furandicarboxylic Acid Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Furandicarboxylic Acid Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Furandicarboxylic Acid Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Furandicarboxylic Acid Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Furandicarboxylic Acid Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Furandicarboxylic Acid Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Furandicarboxylic Acid Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Furandicarboxylic Acid Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Furandicarboxylic Acid Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Furandicarboxylic Acid Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Furandicarboxylic Acid Companies

4 Sights by Product

