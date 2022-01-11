Thread-locking Adhesive Market Size, Shares – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Thread-locking Adhesive in global, including the following market information:

Global Thread-locking Adhesive Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Thread-locking Adhesive Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Thread-locking Adhesive companies in 2021 (%)

The global Thread-locking Adhesive market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Metal Substrate Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Thread-locking Adhesive include 3M Company, Nitto Denko Corporation, Henkel, H.B.Fuller, Illinois Tool Works, Scapa Group PLC, Three Bond International, Delta Adhesives and TESA SE. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Thread-locking Adhesive manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Thread-locking Adhesive Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Thread-locking Adhesive Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Metal Substrate

Plastic Substrate

Others

Global Thread-locking Adhesive Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Thread-locking Adhesive Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Automotive & Transportation

Electrical & Electronics

Industrial

Others

Global Thread-locking Adhesive Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Thread-locking Adhesive Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Thread-locking Adhesive revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Thread-locking Adhesive revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Thread-locking Adhesive sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Thread-locking Adhesive sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

3M Company

Nitto Denko Corporation

Henkel

H.B.Fuller

Illinois Tool Works

Scapa Group PLC

Three Bond International

Delta Adhesives

TESA SE

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Thread-locking Adhesive Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Thread-locking Adhesive Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Thread-locking Adhesive Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Thread-locking Adhesive Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Thread-locking Adhesive Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Thread-locking Adhesive Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Thread-locking Adhesive Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Thread-locking Adhesive Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Thread-locking Adhesive Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Thread-locking Adhesive Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Thread-locking Adhesive Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Thread-locking Adhesive Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Thread-locking Adhesive Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Thread-locking Adhesive Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Thread-locking Adhesive Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Thread-locking Adhesive Companies

4 Sights by Product

